Long: "Not a day goes by that I don't say thank you"

By John Long
Peace. Not such a bad birthday present, thought the young soldier.
Jim Warren was a long way from home, and September 2, 1945, was his twenty-first birthday. He “bitched and moaned” to a cook at the mess hall. Come on, it’s my birthday! Doesn’t that warrant at least a steak? If there was steak to be had in the war-torn Philippines, it wasn’t served to corporals, no matter what day they were born. But the cook felt bad and smuggled the boy a Coca-Cola. Warm. Not much of a celebration for the homesick Virginian.
The news from Japan later that day, though, that was worth celebrating. The war was over! While the firing had stopped, more or less, a couple of weeks before, Jim heard that the official peace papers were signed. Peace! I’m going home soon, thought the ecstatic boy. But soon — that’s a relative term, he soon learned. The war was over, but his war would go on.
Jim Warren was a carefree high school senior when his draft notice had arrived in 1943. Basic training lasted weeks, and the time came for his platoon to ship out. A drill sergeant suddenly entered the barracks and ordered Warren and another man to stay put. The company commander wanted to see them. The two men sat on their bunks and sweated while their buddies departed. What did I do? thought the most frightened soldier in the army. How much trouble am I in?
The two sheepishly entered the captain’s office when summoned. Get your gear. You’re going to New York. They weren’t in trouble. Both men once dabbled in photography, and had been selected to train as Signal Corps photographers.
And that’s how Jim ended up in the Philippines, newly re-occupied by the U.S. in 1945. Oddly, he found he had little to do. Although the war ended on his birthday, Jim learned he wouldn’t be going home. He’d be part of the occupation of Japan.
His station proved to be Kyoto, a “shrine city” that had been spared the worst of the Allied bombing. But once again he found that he had few official duties and a lot of free time. One day he ventured with some buddies to the ruins of Hiroshima. What he saw haunts him to this day. “People were living in rubble. What they were eating, I don’t know,” he recalled. “It was terrible. Terrible. Terrible.”
When I interviewed Jim he expressed an ambivalence I’ve heard from other veterans about the 1945 use of atomic bombs. He saw the horrors of war first-hand while strolling the radioactive rubble of Hiroshima. But he also understands why it was done, and that it saved many lives. During his months in Japan he saw the prepared defenses and dug-in artillery awaiting the American invasion. Even the young Virginian could tell it would have been a bloodbath. And so, Jim says, “Not a day goes by that I don’t say thank you” that the war ended without that invasion.
His stint in Japan lasted into 1946, but finally he got orders to go home. He recalls arriving in New York harbor, passing the Statue of Liberty. “The lady was standing there with her torch saying ‘welcome home.’ I still can see the smile on her face.”
Life went on. Jim raised a family, built a business. One day in Kroger he saw a man with a Vietnam veteran’s cap. Jim saluted him and thanked him for serving. The man was touched — “No one’s ever said that to me,” he responded.
Jim realized that not nearly enough was done to thank veterans. He got active in the VFW, serving as commander of his post for two years. He organized breakfast get-togethers and recognition luncheons. He found a source of veteran’s ballcaps and began distributing them for free to World War II vets — more than 800 so far. He’s done all this for years; not to draw attention to himself, but to fellow members of the Greatest Generation.
Today Jim, 96, lives cozily in a Roanoke retirement apartment with his wife, and stays as active as COVID allows. He’s aware that he’s one of the last WWII vets. His service wasn’t exactly the stuff of legend…snapping photos instead of storming beaches. But he did his part in the biggest war in history, making some memories along the way. Then he spent decades thanking the other men and women who served. And for both chapters of his life, Jim deserves our thanks as well.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
