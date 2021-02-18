Long: Not easy but amazing

It’s been almost twenty years since I happily accepted the role of stepdad to two rambunctious, quarrelsome girls. A few people gently admonished me then that it was not an easy job. They were right at times. But it has been profoundly amazing.

Those two girls are grown now, married with their own kids. The older one has, you guessed it, an adopted son. It was a long process, full of frustrations and setbacks, before he came into their lives. It wasn’t easy. But it is amazing. When I texted my daughter Mrs. Long’s declaration, she replied “Yes! Adoption AND parenting all in one statement!”

In a night full of commercials pushing consumerism and indulgence, here was one with a profound, life-affirming message. Purchase this gadget or eat those chips or drink that soda and you’ll have a moment of hollow enjoyment. But no fulfillment. Invest your life in someone who needs you and you’ll find tears and sacrifice and exasperation. And—lifelong, inexpressible joy. It won’t be easy. But it will be amazing.

I congratulate Toyota for choosing to tell Jessica’s story instead of describing their latest vehicles. Sure, they want to sell SUVs in the end, but they reminded us of the importance of adoption in a world of unwanted children.

Adoption isn’t for everyone, but it’s got to be for more people than those who pursue it. The need is great need, both at home and abroad, especially for children like Jessica whom too many consider to be defective or disposable. Maybe, just maybe, some not-so-easy amazement is waiting for you.

Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.