Long: Not high on marijuana legalization

No one wants an underage child lighting up a joint (except the person selling the stuff to him). But the term that’s been used over and over again has been “recreational use.” Might this not suggest to some that marijuana is nothing but a harmless recreation, no more harmful than a sugary drink on a hot day? How do we plan to tell kids that there’s more to marijuana consumption than fun and games?

Will we tell them that marijuana use has been linked to no end of mental disorders? That many studies have associated pot use with the onset of psychosis and schizophrenia, as well as depression and anxiety? Or that other studies have found a correlation between marijuana use and incidences of suicide, especially among vulnerable youth?

Will there be warning labels and public advertising campaigns to inform users that marijuana is deleterious to health in a variety of ways? That it’s been linked to increased incidences of hypertension, myocardial infarction, cardiomyopathy, heart arrhythmias, strokes, cardiac arrest, and even certain types of cancer? After all, do we think that pot smoke can be sucked into human lungs and not have negative effects?

In states where legalization has already happened, there has been increased use by pregnant women. How will we convey to these mothers-to-be that their babies are harmed by their use?