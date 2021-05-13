Long: Not high on marijuana legalization

This summer, under legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Northam in the past term, small amounts of marijuana and marijuana plants will be legal in the Commonwealth. This represents an acceleration of previous legislation which created a process, slated to run through 2024, to legalize the drug fully and create licensed dispensaries in Virginia.
If you’ve read this column for a while, you may recall that I’ve been outspoken against the legalization of pot, largely because so much of the debate has focused on the expected plusses (Tax revenue! More fun! Less government! Fewer college students getting criminal records! Good-looking celebrities endorse the idea!). Proponents seldom bothered to answer some of the serious issues raised by the other side.
Well, now that it is said and done, soon, marijuana will be legal within certain limitations. But the concerns of my side haven’t gone away. Lately, I’ve been trying to envision the coming Virginia where pot is legal and mass-marketed. And I’m wondering, what exactly will we tell kids in this smoke-hazed utopia?
Even the most enthusiastic legalization proponents will concede that marijuana is not exactly as harmless as orange juice. No one to my knowledge thinks kids should use the stuff, or that anyone should use it in an unfettered way. So will there be warnings and limitations and no end of fine print and asterisks on future legal pot packaging, similar to what we’ve long seen on tobacco products? If so, what are we planning to tell consumers? What messages will we convey to potential future users — kids in classrooms?
No one wants an underage child lighting up a joint (except the person selling the stuff to him). But the term that’s been used over and over again has been “recreational use.” Might this not suggest to some that marijuana is nothing but a harmless recreation, no more harmful than a sugary drink on a hot day? How do we plan to tell kids that there’s more to marijuana consumption than fun and games?
Will we tell them that marijuana use has been linked to no end of mental disorders? That many studies have associated pot use with the onset of psychosis and schizophrenia, as well as depression and anxiety? Or that other studies have found a correlation between marijuana use and incidences of suicide, especially among vulnerable youth?
Will there be warning labels and public advertising campaigns to inform users that marijuana is deleterious to health in a variety of ways? That it’s been linked to increased incidences of hypertension, myocardial infarction, cardiomyopathy, heart arrhythmias, strokes, cardiac arrest, and even certain types of cancer? After all, do we think that pot smoke can be sucked into human lungs and not have negative effects?
In states where legalization has already happened, there has been increased use by pregnant women. How will we convey to these mothers-to-be that their babies are harmed by their use?
Will we continue to deliver the message favored by many legalization proponents, that marijuana is not addictive and isn’t really a “gateway” drug to worse substances? True, not everyone, or even most people, who smoke a joint get addicted or moves on to heroin later. But shouldn’t we relate to young people the findings of studies that suggest pot is often an addictive substance and does indeed serve for some users as a transition to stronger drugs like opioids? Or about a study a few years back from the Centers for Disease Control study which concluded that marijuana users are three times more likely to develop a heroin addiction?
What will we say concerning traffic safety? Schools routinely deliver lessons against mixing alcohol and car keys. How do we plan to inform kids that in Colorado incidents of drugged driving resulting in a fatality rose from roughly one per week to roughly three every week after legalization? Will we invite in speakers to tell driver’s ed pupils that auto insurance rates have shot up, with good reason, in states where legalization has passed?
I don’t doubt that these issues will be discussed and considered before full legalization is implemented in Virginia. But you’ll excuse me for believing that the recent moves by Richmond pertaining to pot have not improved our Commonwealth. Marijuana will soon be legal in small quantities, and commercially sold in a few years, making a few people rich and others poorer. But no one has yet convinced me that using the stuff is in any conceivable way a good idea.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.