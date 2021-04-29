Long: Other solutions for D.C.

That said, it’s relevant to ask why D.C. has never been a state. In the early days of the republic, our Founding Fathers had some concern that any state within which the federal government was seated could try to exert undue influence over congress and/or the presidency. They had reason for such unease. In 1783, Congress was meeting in Philadelphia when some disgruntled soldiers began to harass and threaten members. Neither the municipal government of Philadelphia nor the state government of Pennsylvania were eager to offer much protection. Congress had to flee the city for a time, and many began to think a federal district unencumbered by any state might not be a bad idea. If you’ve seen the musical “Hamilton” you know that it took some negotiation and compromise to bring that district to the Potomac River. Both Virginia and Maryland willingly ceded territory to create this district — although not expressly to form another state.