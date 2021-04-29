Long: Other solutions for D.C.

The idea of statehood for the District of Columbia is in the headlines again, as it seems to be every few years. This time there is more teeth to the effort, as the House of Representatives has passed legislation to grant statehood to the District (excepting a federal territory carved out more or less along the Mall). It would not be the smallest state by population, but it would be tiny in terms of territory. Area 51 is almost as big.
To statehood proponents, the issue is one of fairness. For 700,000 residents of D.C., statehood would mean full representation in Congress, where right now they only have a non-voting delegate to the House. Opponents are quick to label the effort a naked power grab, allowing Democrats to “pack the Senate” with two more seats from a new, consistently Democrat, state.
When politics muddies an issue, I think it’s always useful to consider two important sources for clarity: the U.S. Constitution and our nation’s history. Let’s look at the issue of D.C. statehood through that filter—and I will readily concede that other people of goodwill will come to different conclusions.
First, it’s beyond dispute that Congress has the authority to bring new states into the Union. The Admissions Clause of Article IV puts only one limitation on that authority: it can’t force an existing state to cede territory against its will.
That said, it’s relevant to ask why D.C. has never been a state. In the early days of the republic, our Founding Fathers had some concern that any state within which the federal government was seated could try to exert undue influence over congress and/or the presidency. They had reason for such unease. In 1783, Congress was meeting in Philadelphia when some disgruntled soldiers began to harass and threaten members. Neither the municipal government of Philadelphia nor the state government of Pennsylvania were eager to offer much protection. Congress had to flee the city for a time, and many began to think a federal district unencumbered by any state might not be a bad idea. If you’ve seen the musical “Hamilton” you know that it took some negotiation and compromise to bring that district to the Potomac River. Both Virginia and Maryland willingly ceded territory to create this district — although not expressly to form another state.
Article I, Section 8, Clause 17 laid the constitutional groundwork for the creation of a capital district that was not a state. Another relevant clause is the Twenty-Third Amendment, which granted presidential electors to D.C. That amendment clearly differentiates the district from the states. In other words, it is arguably unconstitutional for D.C. to become a state short of a constitutional amendment. One was attempted back in the 1970s, but never had enough support for ratification. Should the current statehood legislation be passed by the Senate, it’s almost certain that the Supreme Court would have to weigh in on the issue before star number 51 is added to the flag.
So what to do with those 700,000 stateless citizens in D.C.? One solution presents itself that would grant them full congressional representation while leaving the smaller federal district. It’s been mentioned in the current debate, but not, in my opinion, given enough due consideration.
If you look at an old map of D.C., it looks like a square with the Potomac meandering through it. If you look at it today, it looks like part of a square smashed up against the northern bank of the river. Why the odd shape?
As mentioned before, D.C. was formed from land ceded by Virginia and Maryland. In 1847, the Virginia portions, mainly around today’s Alexandria, was “retroceded” back to Virginia. What we know as D.C. came in its entirety, therefore, from Maryland’s territory.
Therefore, the portions that one party of Congress now wants to grant statehood could be easily ceded back to our northern neighbor. The picturesque Mall area with the White House and Capitol could remain the federal district. The residents of D.C. would get to vote for senators, while Maryland would get more electors. Republicans may well drop their opposition to the current effort. I don’t get the sense that many Democrats (in D.C. or in Maryland) are interested in such a proposition, but it seems to me a compromise worth further discussion.
For years D.C. license plates have sported the phrase “Taxation without Representation.” But, as one old wag once joked, taxation with representation isn’t exactly a walk in the park either.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.