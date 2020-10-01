Long: Our most consequential 'midnight judge'

Before 2016, it had been a while since there was a court vacancy in an election year, and I couldn’t find any so close to an election (although to be fair, for much of the nation’s history, the Senate was not in session at all from late summer to December, so autumn hearings weren’t possible).

In 2016, one party said candidates need not be considered prior to the election, and the other party said there was no reason to wait. Now, both parties have rotated their positions 180 degrees. Let’s cut to the chase and set aside the rhetoric about hypocrisy and the will of the people and the propriety of interparty courtesy. The truth of the matter is if either party has the opportunity to put an ally on the court, or keep a rival off, it will do so. There is no mechanism for one party to disarm itself and forgo such an opportunity. And don’t kid yourself — if the chessboard were reshuffled and party roles were reversed, either party would still act in its political interest.