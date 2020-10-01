Long: Our most consequential 'midnight judge'

By John Long
Well, there is a vacancy on the Supreme Court, and some minor differences of opinion on how and when to fill it. I use “minor” here in the same sense we might call Niagara Falls a “minor trickle.”
Constitutionally, only two things have to happen for a person to become a justice. The president must nominate a candidate, and the senate must approve him/her. Nothing is mentioned about pending elections or an exact procedure.
Before 2016, it had been a while since there was a court vacancy in an election year, and I couldn’t find any so close to an election (although to be fair, for much of the nation’s history, the Senate was not in session at all from late summer to December, so autumn hearings weren’t possible).
In 2016, one party said candidates need not be considered prior to the election, and the other party said there was no reason to wait. Now, both parties have rotated their positions 180 degrees. Let’s cut to the chase and set aside the rhetoric about hypocrisy and the will of the people and the propriety of interparty courtesy. The truth of the matter is if either party has the opportunity to put an ally on the court, or keep a rival off, it will do so. There is no mechanism for one party to disarm itself and forgo such an opportunity. And don’t kid yourself — if the chessboard were reshuffled and party roles were reversed, either party would still act in its political interest.
But to put, perhaps, a little historical perspective on the situation, let me take you back some twenty-two decades to another sudden vacancy. We may see that the more things change, the more they stay the same. The two events aren’t perfectly analogous — if nothing else, the role of the Supreme Court in politics has expanded enormously in recent memory, so more is presently at stake.
Election 1800: President John Adams didn’t have high hopes of returning to office. Indeed, when the electoral votes were tallied, Adams had been defeated. However, there was an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, meaning the House of Representatives would decide the winner. In those days, presidential administrations went until the following March, so this left Adams as lame-duck president for a while.
On December 15, not long after learning he’d be the first one-term president, Adams was informed that Chief Justice Oliver Ellsworth had resigned. Now, if Adams considered waiting to let his successor — eventually Jefferson, his vice president but a political rival — fill the seat, I can find no evidence of it. Interestingly he may have considered nominating himself, however.
Adams was a Federalist, and was intent on leaving as many Federalist judges on various benches as he could. He offered the post to his friend John Jay, who demurred; soon, he settled on John Marshall, an ally from Virginia and Secretary of State. Adams officially nominated Marshall for the post of Chief Justice on Jan. 20. The Senate, which was also to change factional hands soon, held hearings and took a vote on Jan. 27. Marshall was confirmed, and took his seat in early February.
Jefferson’s Democratic-Republican party didn’t much like this, but could do nothing to stop it, and as near as I can tell, didn’t particularly try. Adams continued to appoint as many jurists and like-minded officials to various offices right up to the last hours of his administration — officials derided as “Midnight Judges.”
Adams returned to Massachusetts, and Jefferson moved into the new Executive Mansion. It would be years before the two old-friends-turned-political-rivals would renew their cordial relationship. In one of American history’s greatest coincidences, the pair would die the same day: July 4, 1826, the fiftieth anniversary of their Declaration of Independence.
Jefferson eventually left office, but Marshall served admirably the rest of his consequential life. He remained Chief Justice until his 1835 death, and along the way shaped the Court in indelible ways. Most notably, in an 1803 case (Marbury vs. Madison, over those same midnight appointments of Adams) he established the court’s most important power: judicial review, the authority to declare acts of the other branches of government unconstitutional. Not enough people know the name John Marshall, but his influence hovers over our political system to this day. Any lessons here? Within a few weeks, one side in the current court battle will win. One will lose. But win or lose, the wheels of history continue to spin.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
