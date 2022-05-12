Long: Questioning the wisdom of student loan forgiveness

Some say student loan forgiveness is a smart idea whose time has come. I say it’s a dumb idea whose time may be coming anyway.

For years there has been vocal people calling for student loans to be lessened or eradicated altogether. As a rule these voices tend to come from the left end of the political spectrum, and (not surprisingly) from folks who have such debt on the books.

As I understand it, in March 2020 with the pandemic suddenly a thing and no one sure what was going to happen (remember “two weeks to flatten the curve?”), the Trump administration hit pause on repayment of federal student loans. After six months, that suspension was extended. Then the Biden administration extended it again. Here we are in 2022, and the moratorium is still in place. Only recently the executive branch extended it until Aug. 31.

(Pop quiz: with midterm elections this fall, do you suspect there might be another extension announced in August? Explain.)

Now many people would like Congress to pass legislation cancelling some or all student debt. But with the current makeup of Congress, that seems highly unlikely. Therefore, some — especially progressives — are calling for Biden to use an executive order to deal with the issue. Apparently the president is mulling it over, with various amounts of forgiveness ($10,000? $50,000?) under consideration, as well as income limits for recipients of the largesse.

I don’t pretend to have answers to everything. But I do have a lot of questions. To wit:

Can such loans legally be forgiven by executive order? In essence, the president would be spending money in a roundabout way, and under the Constitution only Congress can approve expenditures. Even Nancy Pelosi recently conceded that this is outside of the president’s authority. Should he do it anyway and dare the courts to intercede?

Student loans are certainly a financial impediment to many college graduates. But so are mortgages, car loans, credit card debt. All of them are legitimate debts the borrower contracted to repay. If Subject A completed college without loans but borrowed money to start a business, should he expect relief as well?

Subject B worked an extra job, scrimped, and paid off her student loan early, before this whole thing started gaining traction. Is she out of luck? Will any of her former debt be retroactively erased?

Let’s say this happens and billions in loans magically disappear for current debt-holders. Subject C, however, doesn’t graduate from college until many years later, then borrows more money for graduate school. Won’t he eventually want his debt (like his parents’) paid by future taxpayers? Aren’t we in danger of starting a cycle of entitlement here?

Incidentally, should graduate schools be accepting so many students who go so much deeper into debt with little hope of working in their chosen discipline? There are many more grads with advanced degrees in many fields than there are jobs for them in those fields.

Subject D took out student loans, but wasn’t a very dedicated student and never actually graduated. Should his loans also be forgiven or reduced?

Subject E could not afford college even with loans. So she got a job, worked hard, and now earns a decent living. Should she as a taxpayer be expected to help repay the debts of other folks, many of whom make more money than she does?

Such student loans are taken out by, obviously, students. But major beneficiaries are the colleges and universities themselves. A college education has become enormously expensive, and mountains of money are spent by schools on things only peripherally related to education or research. If billions of dollars of debt are transferred to the taxpayers, should schools (some with endowments reckoned in the billions) be asked to help fund the program?

Should we not be doing a better job of educating students of all ages about the nature and hazards of debt?

The answer to my questions from some proponents of student loan forgiveness likely amounts to this rejoinder: Exactly! This is why college should be free for everyone! But nothing as complex as a four-year degree at a modern college can possibly be costless. Someone pays for those ivy-covered walls and video games in the student lounge.

Your parents probably told you there is no such thing as a free lunch. In the end, there’s no such thing as a free education either. Someone will pay back these loans. It’s only a question of who, and who rightfully should.

Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.