Long: Rationing was worthy price for victory in World War II

If there are two things I enjoy, it’s historical anniversaries divisible by five, and a good cup of coffee. So it caught my attention that next month marks the 80th anniversary of coffee rationing in World War II.

Yeah, it might not rank up there with the anniversary of Pearl Harbor or VE Day, but it gives me a good excuse to expound upon the rationing system during the war, a fascinating but forgotten chapter of a bigger story — how we achieved victory.

It’s probably not surprising that certain commodities were scarce during the war, or that some items were more critical to the war effort than others. From that came the necessity of rationing, and it became one of the main ways the overseas war intersected with the civilian population.

Beginning in May 1942 the new Office of Price Administration began to stumble into a system of managing the price and supply of certain limited commodities. On the local level, there were rationing boards that distributed the ration books and policed the system for cheaters.

The ration books were cheaply printed paper things with small, removable stamps inside, featuring an ever-changing array of numbers, letters, colors and pictures. Each American got his/her ration book from the local board, and guarded it jealously. What each stamp meant wasn’t explained by the book; outside sources like this newspaper had to be consulted with regularity, because changes were frequent. (The books today aren’t rare; I’ve seen hundreds of them. Folks kept them at the end of the war. I suspect people saved them because they were convinced it wouldn’t take much for rationing to come back.)

Stamps only gave you permission to buy a (small) quantity of a something; you also had to pay the going price. So bacon, for example, might be 34 cents a pound, but to buy it you had to turn in seven or eight ration points. Theoretically the richest guy in town couldn’t get bacon unless he had enough ration points, and he couldn’t get more than a pound. Realistically and unsurprisingly, though, there were numerous ways to cheat and a thriving black market.

The system was frustratingly complex, and few Americans claimed to understand it. In general, what was most rationed were meats and oils, sugar, canned goods and the aforementioned coffee. The more processed something was, the more it might be rationed. So canned milk was hard to get; fresh milk (which couldn’t be shipped overseas as easily) wasn’t. Fresh eggs were seldom rationed — many people had their own chickens. Non-food commodities were rationed too, especially fuel and lubricants, tires and rubber goods, and shoes.

Rationing meant sacrifice. To stretch your food budget, you were encouraged to plant a Victory Garden and grow (and can) your own food, which then you could feed (unrationed) to your family. Magazines printed ration recipes with ways to stretch your budget. Some new products, like Kraft Macaroni and Cheese in the blue box, became enormously popular because they were cheap in both money and stamps.

As for coffee, it wasn’t produced in the 48 states. It had to be shipped through hazardous, U-boat infested waters aboard merchant ships where cargo space was in high demand. Furthermore, the soldiers and sailors needed their caffeine fix too, leaving less on the home front. The great naval historian Samuel Eliot Morison once commented that it might be possible for the U.S. Navy to fight a war without coffee, but no one wanted to test that theory. I saw a photo once of a café where the first cup of coffee was a nickel, but a refill cost $100. In other words, don’t even ask. But coffee rationing lasted less than a year; it was decided the inflated price was enough incentive to sip less.

I doubt anyone was wildly enthusiastic about rationing, and everyone grumbled, but the majority of Americans understood the need, according to polls. The sacrifices were done willingly. If you didn’t get a cake for your birthday, you were glad your big brother in the Army was well fed. And as much as people might grouse, it’s worth remembering that no one in the U.S. starved, as opposed to most other belligerent nations. Rationing was in effect from May 1942 to August 1945, though sugar was still rationed until 1947.

So if you run across grandma’s old ration book, just remember what it took to win that war, and how willing Americans were to pay that price for victory.