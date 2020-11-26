Long: Remembering the Pilgrim legacy

On Thanksgiving Day, it’s always worth pausing to look back and consider past blessings, on the personal level and the national one. This Thanksgiving in particular happens to coincide with an anniversary worth pondering. It was 400 years ago this month that the group we usually term the Pilgrims landed on North American shores.
Don’t know about you, but I’ve heard very little about such a momentous quadricentennial. In 2007, the 400th Anniversary of the settlement of Jamestown, the Commonwealth of Virginia staged a yearlong commemoration with all the appropriate pomp and ceremony. But why so little about Plymouth 400? Maybe Covid is to blame; but maybe there are other reasons.
The settlers at Plymouth Plantation, as their colony came to be called, were of course predominantly Puritan Separatists, highly devout Christians who were determined to live and raise families in a community of the like-minded faithful, free of the corrupting influences they felt in England and Holland.
I suspect one reason this 400th Anniversary has been so little remarked is that many cultural and academic voices today are uncomfortable around seriously faithful Christians, past or present. Accordingly, the heroes of the story as it’s often told today tend to be the Native Americans; who to be sure deserve enormous credit for their beneficence to the struggling colonists. But many gloss over what motivated the colonists to be there in the first place. Discussing and respecting the beliefs of people who were convinced God told them to do something; who then did it; who in doing it then changed the world — the less said about that, many seem to prefer, the better.
They aimed for Virginia, but they hit New England, and decided to settle there. Jamestown was well established by 1620, but it’s worth noting that it had been founded pretty much as a for-profit venture. The Puritans sought to make a living too, but their primary motivation was promulgation of their faith, free from government or social interference. Freedom to pursue financial success; freedom to live as you please. Historian Paul Johnson calls these two themes the “principal elements in American tradition.” One (Jamestown) was a “useful, moderate and creative element;” the other (Plymouth) was “creative too but ideological and cerebral.” Our America four centuries removed still endeavors to balance these elements.
The Pilgrims of 400 years ago left another important legacy. While still aboard ship and figuring out where to settle, they realized they needed some sort of mutual agreement to govern their untried colony. Accordingly, the heads of the families signed their names to the Mayflower Compact, an important step in establishing self-rule on this continent. In so doing they “solemnly and mutually in the presence of God and one of another…Combine ourselves together in a Civil Body Politic, for our better ordering and preservation… and by virtue hereof to enact, constitute and frame such just and equal Laws.” Framing just and equal laws…we’re still trying to get that right. But we’re trying in large measure because a group of religious men in funny hats set us the example four centuries ago this month.
It’s also worth noting, today especially, what happened 399 years ago this autumn. After a disastrous first winter, the following summer brought in a modest harvest as well as stores of fish and fowl. They decided to hold a feast of Thanksgiving for the bounty in 1621 (no one thought to record the exact date). It was, not surprisingly for this group, a religious exercise. The settlers also understood how much they owed their native neighbors, and invited them to share in the feast. But, contrary to the way it is portrayed lately by folks uncomfortable with any recognition of the Divine, the purpose was to thank God, not primarily the Native Americans. Miss that point and you don’t understand the Pilgrims very well.
(Yes, I know there are other claimants to the title “First Thanksgiving” in America. But this one certainly entered the American consciousness and, while so little is really known about it, has monumentally shaped our culture).
Thanksgiving 2020 probably looks and feels different. Your table may have fewer seats; you may resolve to watch your loved ones gobble turkey via Zoom. But nonetheless, make it a day to be thankful for blessings you didn’t earn and probably take for granted. And while you’re at it, give thanks for that small group of brave settlers who arrived four centuries ago—and unknowingly helped make our nation what it is.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
