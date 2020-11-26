Long: Remembering the Pilgrim legacy

On Thanksgiving Day, it’s always worth pausing to look back and consider past blessings, on the personal level and the national one. This Thanksgiving in particular happens to coincide with an anniversary worth pondering. It was 400 years ago this month that the group we usually term the Pilgrims landed on North American shores.

Don’t know about you, but I’ve heard very little about such a momentous quadricentennial. In 2007, the 400th Anniversary of the settlement of Jamestown, the Commonwealth of Virginia staged a yearlong commemoration with all the appropriate pomp and ceremony. But why so little about Plymouth 400? Maybe Covid is to blame; but maybe there are other reasons.

The settlers at Plymouth Plantation, as their colony came to be called, were of course predominantly Puritan Separatists, highly devout Christians who were determined to live and raise families in a community of the like-minded faithful, free of the corrupting influences they felt in England and Holland.