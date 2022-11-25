Long: Remembering the service of Native Americans in the U.S. military

We’ve recently passed Veterans Day, and of course yesterday celebrated Thanksgiving, the holiday which more than any other brings Native American culture to mind (even if much of what we believe about that first Thanksgiving is clouded by legend).

That makes this a good day to consider a subject that probably wouldn’t be much in your thoughts otherwise: the service of Native Americans in our nation’s military.

Now, to be sure, the story of relations between our government and indigenous people has not always presented a pleasant picture. You probably know enough American history to recognize terms like the Trail of Tears and Wounded Knee; you probably know that European diseases unintentionally decimated the native populations. Like slavery, these things represent a blot on the history of a great nation.

And yet there’s an inspiring story of heroism and patriotism of Native Americans who have served (and are serving) in uniform. Earlier this month, the National Native American Veterans Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C., a fitting tribute to these men and women. Located on the National Mall and adjacent to the National Museum of the American Indian, the Memorial incorporates a large stainless steel circle and flowing water; important symbols for indigenous people and a suitable place for quiet reflection. It opened in 2020, but I presume because of COVID-19 was only dedicated this past Veterans Day. The memorial tells of a history worth keeping alive.

Recounting every story is obviously beyond the scope of this column, but let me remind you of a few folks this Memorial honors.

Two months ago I had the distinct honor of having dinner with Charles Shay, a member of the Penobscot Tribe of Maine. On D-Day, he was a medic on Omaha Beach; his eyes still welled as he told me about a buddy, another medic, dying in his arms. Later he served in Korea, and helped evacuate the wounded from Chosin Reservoir. I can’t imagine two worse hellholes to be than Omaha Beach and Chosin; Mr. Shay was at both. And as a medic — saving lives, not taking them. If that doesn’t warrant a piece of a memorial in D.C., I don’t know what does.

Mr. Shay is just the start of the story. You probably know something about the famous Native American World War II “Code Talkers.” If not, go look up their story. From the Navajo, Comanche, Cherokee, Choctaw, and other tribes, the “Code Talkers” utilized their own native languages as a military code that was unbreakable to the Germans and Japanese. We’ll probably never know how many lives were saved because of their service.

We should also think of Marcella LeBeau, a Cheyenne who served as an Army nurse in World War II in the European Theater. She later became a tribal elder and an activist for her people. LeBeau died last year at age 102.

Staying in World War II, did you know that Greg “Pappy” Boyington, the famed Marine flying ace, had Sioux blood? As a kid I loved the old “Baa Baa Black Sheep” TV show, but didn’t know half of his heroics, for which he received the Medal of Honor. (The real Boyington was no fan of that show, by the way). Commander Ernest Evans, of Cherokee and Muskogee descent, and inevitably nicknamed “Chief,” commanded a destroyer at the Battle of Leyte Gulf against overwhelming opposition. He lost his life, but the battle was won. Evans also merited the Medal of Honor. Ira Hayes (Pima) was one of the flag raisers in the famous Iwo Jima photograph, and in many ways a tragic hero who never quite recovered from the traumas of war.

In the Korean conflict, Mitchell Red Cloud (Ho-Chunk), Tony Burris (Choctaw), and Charles George (Cherokee) all received posthumous Medals of Honor. In Vietnam, James E. Williams (Cherokee), a Navy SEAL, received his Medal of Honor for saving the life of a fellow officer; that officer would later also receive the Medal.

These are just a few of the more notable names. Beyond them are legions of Native Americans who have served with honor and distinction but whose names are not as well known. They all deserve our gratitude and respect, for patriotically doing their duty to a nation that has not always treated their peoples very well. Now they have a fitting memorial to remind us all of their service. We all have many things for which to be thankful in this season—add this one to your list.