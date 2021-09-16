Long: Seeking civil order in Charlottesville's government and police department

Now, we can argue all day about this situation. Some people don’t like police and will never take their side; some others seem to think police can do no wrong. But I think the majority of us can agree that Charlottesville needs effective, honest law enforcement, and such dissatisfaction among the ranks hardly achieves that goal. Indeed, 82% reported that they had reduced “normal policing activities…for fear of being targeted unfairly by CPB leadership.”

I imagine this survey played a part in the decision of Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles, announced earlier this month, to terminate Brackney’s contract. Walker did not like this move (although such decisions are typically a city manager’s to make), and she moved in a council meeting to have the matter discussed in a public forum. No one seconded that motion — personnel matters typically cannot be discussed openly.

Most recently Walker has announced that she will not seek reelection this November. “If this is how a local government is to operate, the work I was elected to do isn’t even possible,” she stated.

What should we make of all this? No one outside of city government knows the full story, but we can make some assumptions.