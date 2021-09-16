Long: Seeking civil order in Charlottesville's government and police department

I check in on the charming little town of Charlottesville, where I once lived, every now and again. So I was aware that after the turmoil and tragedy of the “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 there had been a major push for reform in the city and especially in local policing.
The death of George Floyd three years later and the national outcry in response only intensified these efforts.
Charlottesville is considered a fairly liberal city, politically, so not much of this surprised me.
The mayor since 2017 has been Nikuyah Walker, a far-left progressive who raised some eyebrows and made national headlines last spring when she wrote a poem likening the city she leads to a rapist. The chief of the Charlottesville Police Department since 2018 has been Dr. RaShall Brackney, who came into office promising to change things radically.
Indeed, the police department’s SWAT team was recently disbanded and several officers were fired or resigned. It should be noted that there were allegations of inappropriate behavior and rhetoric by team members caught on video, and some disciplinary actions were likely in order. Still, the handling of the problems seemed to deepen a growing rift between the leadership of the department and the officers who work there.
That rift became abundantly clear in August when a letter was sent to the mayor from the regional chapter of the Police Benevolent Association. The letter reported on an internal survey concerning the department’s confidence in its leadership, and the results were scathing. Among other things, the survey indicated that 82% of the respondents did not believe they would receive a “fair administrative process” if accused of violating policy. Seventy-seven percent did not believe the administration “had the best interests of officers in mind.” Lack of faith in department leadership, unfair discipline, and low morale were the top three concerns cited by the officers taking the survey.
Now, we can argue all day about this situation. Some people don’t like police and will never take their side; some others seem to think police can do no wrong. But I think the majority of us can agree that Charlottesville needs effective, honest law enforcement, and such dissatisfaction among the ranks hardly achieves that goal. Indeed, 82% reported that they had reduced “normal policing activities…for fear of being targeted unfairly by CPB leadership.”
I imagine this survey played a part in the decision of Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles, announced earlier this month, to terminate Brackney’s contract. Walker did not like this move (although such decisions are typically a city manager’s to make), and she moved in a council meeting to have the matter discussed in a public forum. No one seconded that motion — personnel matters typically cannot be discussed openly.
Most recently Walker has announced that she will not seek reelection this November. “If this is how a local government is to operate, the work I was elected to do isn’t even possible,” she stated.
What should we make of all this? No one outside of city government knows the full story, but we can make some assumptions.
My take, as an outside observer who now lives far from Charlottesville, is this: the majority of people in any community want good policing. They don’t want law enforcement disbanded or defunded. Neither do they want abusive police breaking the law themselves, unbound by procedure or immune from punishment when in error. But they don’t think the cops as a group are automatically the bad guys. Most citizens want to know someone will respond when a crime is committed, and that someone will stand between their family and malefactors who would do them harm. Even in a progressive city like Charlottesville, most people appreciate the necessity to fight crime and keep order. And they sense that keeping job satisfaction high for police personnel is a worthy goal.
In the letter to Walker, the president of the Police Benevolent Association said “policing is a complex and highly dynamic line of work. We are trained to face dangerous situations with the knowledge that our community knows that it is essential to the civil society, and understands that force, a last resort in any situation, is sometimes a necessary evil to enforce the law.”
Some people read that sentence and see tyranny at work. But I think most people read it and find security. I hope Charlottesville soon finds the police department, the local government, and the civil order its people deserve.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.