Long: Should a judge rule on statues?

Perhaps so. It’s certainly a plausible explanation. But with all due respect, as Dorsey admits, he can’t possibly know what she was thinking at that moment, or even if the statue’s presence registered with her just then.

She could have been thinking of the weather, her favorite sports team, or whether she was going to be late for an appointment.

I would further submit that Dorsey would never consider such an anecdote as admissible evidence in his court.

He also notes that “I speak only for myself as one of the five judges of the 23rd Judicial Circuit of Virginia, presiding in the Roanoke County Courthouse.”

I’d be curious to hear from the other four — not so much on the subject of the monument but on whether the subject falls within the scope of a single judge’s authority. I rather imagine that higher courts will have to consider this unprecedented order before it’s all said and done.

Again, readily admitting that I am no legal scholar, my concern here is the interplay of judicial activism and local politics. Is this the best, most democratic way to gauge (or develop) a public consensus on such a contentious issue?