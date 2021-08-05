Long: Should a judge rule on statues?

The Confederate Monument for Roanoke County has been back in the news lately.
In a rather unprecedented action, Circuit Judge Charles Dorsey has ordered the county board of supervisors to remove it, and has given until January for compliance.
Some background: that particular monument stands in front of the old Roanoke County Courthouse, now an academic building of Roanoke College. It is positioned on a small square of land still owned by the county but with an easement for the statue.
The current courthouse entrance is a block away. Roanoke College would prefer to have the thing relocated.
Now, I’ve never been either a diehard defender of Confederate monuments or someone who campaigns for their removal.
I believe local communities should develop a consensus on whether such a public sculpture should stay or go. If that particular sculpture, which has stood since 1909, is moved because the community no longer believes it should be on its traditional location, so be it. I will lose no sleep over it.
But there’s another issue at play here: should such public controversies be decided unilaterally by an unelected judge?
Has Dorsey overstepped his judicial authority? Or acted within it?
My guess is what you think of the existence of that statue will determine what you think of the judge’s order. But being neutral on the first subject, I am somewhat uncomfortable with sudden judicial activism that sidesteps the political process and public input.
I’ve met Dorsey and know him to be a fine man and a lover of history. I believe his intentions are honorable and his thoughts sincere. But the method at play here raises concerns for me.
Dorsey’s main assertion is that the presence of the memorial so close to his courtroom “obstructs proper administration of justice in the Roanoke County Courthouse.”
However, he asserts without demonstrating this, and gives no example of such a miscarriage of justice.
Is he saying that specific cases have been wrongly decided?
Or that judges or juries have been unduly influenced?
Or merely that the presence of the statue a block away makes some people uncomfortable?
If a person a few years ago was found guilty in a Roanoke County court and is serving time, can he now appeal his conviction based on the judge’s assertion?
In Dorsey’s explanatory letter he tells of something he witnessed from his office window. He “saw a young woman, who appeared to be African American, walk by the statue of the armed Confederate on Main Street. She … looked up at the statue, looked down immediately, and began shaking her head.”
While he concedes that he “could not accurately describe her reaction” as any particular emotion, he nevertheless goes on to conclude that it “had to be a response to the simple question of ‘Why?”’
Perhaps so. It’s certainly a plausible explanation. But with all due respect, as Dorsey admits, he can’t possibly know what she was thinking at that moment, or even if the statue’s presence registered with her just then.
She could have been thinking of the weather, her favorite sports team, or whether she was going to be late for an appointment.
I would further submit that Dorsey would never consider such an anecdote as admissible evidence in his court.
He also notes that “I speak only for myself as one of the five judges of the 23rd Judicial Circuit of Virginia, presiding in the Roanoke County Courthouse.”
I’d be curious to hear from the other four — not so much on the subject of the monument but on whether the subject falls within the scope of a single judge’s authority. I rather imagine that higher courts will have to consider this unprecedented order before it’s all said and done.
Again, readily admitting that I am no legal scholar, my concern here is the interplay of judicial activism and local politics. Is this the best, most democratic way to gauge (or develop) a public consensus on such a contentious issue?
The ball is now in the hands of the board of supervisors. I’ll be interested in their response not just to the memorial’s location but also to a judge singlehandedly telling elected representatives what they must do.
But if the monument is to be moved, may I suggest nearby East Hill Cemetery — which began during the Civil War as a burial ground for soldiers killed in an epidemic, and in which both Confederate and Union veterans were later laid to rest — as a reasonable new site?
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.