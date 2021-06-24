Long: Slavery still exists today

Of the forty million, 71% are female; women or girls who are often forced into sexual exploitation. One in four victims of modern slavery are children. Of those pressed into forced labor, domestic workers (again predominantly female) are the most common category. Construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and fishing are other common categories where slaves toil across the globe. Often—actually in about half of all cases—they are held in bondage by debt, which is used to coerce their labor.

Oh sure, we think, these are problems of the Third World. We’ve overcome that sort of things in the developed nations. Think again. For one thing, especially when it comes to sex trafficking, the western world has an insatiable appetite. It’s a global issue, but pay attention to the news and you’ll soon discover it’s right here in our own backyard. And it’s not only immigrants being exploited—American citizens are routinely victimized as well.