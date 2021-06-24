Long: Slavery still exists today

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of American slaves in 1865.
A while ago I wrote a piece supporting the idea, but suggesting June 19th is, historically, too regionally-focused a day (centered on Texas) for a national holiday, and proposing some alternative dates. But obviously Juneteenth was the preference of more influential people, and going forward that will be the day.
And it’s altogether fitting and proper that we set aside such a commemoration. Emancipation was a crucial watershed event in American history and reflects a major step in the march of freedom.
Yes, it took a devastating Civil War to make it happen, and the U.S. was behind other states in emancipation—even Russia had freed her serfs prior to 1865.
And, yes, it’s abundantly documented that ending slavery did not immediately create a system marked by racial equality, and we’re still working on living up to the promise. Still, it was a glorious moment, worthy of a few moments of reflection every year.
After all, taking the long view of history, a society which doesn’t practice slavery has been the exception, not the rule. Which brings me to my subject today.
As I write this, it’s June 20. June 20 will always inevitably follow the parades and celebrations of June 19. I’d like to propose we also set aside that day, unofficially, as a reminder not of the past, but of the present; considering an ugly fact that is always with us even if we seldom give it much thought.
Slavery isn’t a mere relic of history. Slavery is still with us in the modern world.
I spent some time reading up on a document that’s a few years old but still relevant and still sobering: “Global Estimates of Modern Slavery,” put out in 2017 by the International Labour Office, an agency of the United Nations that monitors international trends in labor standards and practices. The agency’s conclusions stagger the mind and touch the heart.
In 2017, estimates were that some 40 million men, women and children lived on earth in some form of slavery. There’s no reason to assume that number has changed much in four years. 40 million. This isn’t some movie set a century and a half ago. It’s the world in which we live, too often in blissful ignorance.
ILO broke down the numbers in their report. Of the 40 million, 25 million were being exploited in forced labor. The other 15 million were associated with some form of forced marriage, another global issue about which we in America think too little. Approximately four million people are in state-imposed forced labor by their own governments at any given moment.
That means something like one out of every 200 people alive on the globe today is, for all practical purposes, a slave. It’s ten times the number of American slaves who were emancipated in 1865, the year we think the practice disappeared.
Of the forty million, 71% are female; women or girls who are often forced into sexual exploitation. One in four victims of modern slavery are children. Of those pressed into forced labor, domestic workers (again predominantly female) are the most common category. Construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and fishing are other common categories where slaves toil across the globe. Often—actually in about half of all cases—they are held in bondage by debt, which is used to coerce their labor.
Oh sure, we think, these are problems of the Third World. We’ve overcome that sort of things in the developed nations. Think again. For one thing, especially when it comes to sex trafficking, the western world has an insatiable appetite. It’s a global issue, but pay attention to the news and you’ll soon discover it’s right here in our own backyard. And it’s not only immigrants being exploited—American citizens are routinely victimized as well.
I wish I could say there is a magic wand that would solve all these problems as concretely as the 13th Amendment ended slavery in the US. Modern slavery is an intractable global problem defying ready solutions. Existing in virtually every sovereign nation on the globe, there is no easy way to legislate a solution. Such responses as economic boycotts against offenders might conceivably victimize sufferers even further, if they lead to sustenance being cut off. Cultural differences, in such areas as forced marriage, play a role as well and aren’t easily overcome.