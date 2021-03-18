Long: The cautionary tale of the cancel culture

Welcome, students, to our 2121 spring semester. This is History 325: American Cancel Culture in the 21st Century. It is, of course, a cautionary tale.
As you can see from your syllabus, this course will cover the gradual, yet surprisingly rapid, demise of truly free speech in the United States. As you will recall from your prerequisite classes, the American republic had been founded on principles unprecedented at the time — that government should never interfere in the freedoms of speech and expression and conscience. Or as one of the Founders said: “We are not afraid to follow truth wherever it may lead, nor to tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it.”
Like any lofty principle, the exact application of this was never simple. Exactly how such freedoms should or could be exercised, where limits might be warranted — these were debates that never were resolved to the satisfaction of everyone. Nor could they be, since any person was free to express a difference of opinion on the subject of differences of opinion.
However, the Founders failed to foresee that the direst threat to free expression would come not from government, but from a society that suddenly could tolerate no expression that seemed — rightly or wrongly — to deviate from an expected norm of beliefs. Shame, public opprobrium, loss of employment and other forces of coercion were employed to devastating effect for saying the wrong thing. This was “cancel culture.”
It began in small, limited ways. Speakers to college campuses would have their events canceled because their expression of certain unfavored ideas might offend someone. It was not enough to say no one need attend the speech if it bothered them, or that they had the freedom to speak out in opposition. It simply became axiomatic that some ideas just could not be expressed. University administrators, piloting institutions in theory built on the free exchange of ideas, became notorious for caving to the demands of angry protests.
Soon, no dissent could be allowed. When a professor expressed concern that minorities experienced academic difficulties in her courses, she was fired. No one seemed interested in investigating any data behind her concerns. Then, another colleague was also fired, who happened to hear her say it but did not attempt to correct her contravention of the prevailing rules. Too few people were willing to come to their defense, lest they also be “canceled.”
The old instinctive understanding that cultural context should be taken into account also disappeared. Hence, a children’s author, long after his death, had some of his decades-old illustrations deemed insensitive. That the illustrations seemed to offend few (if anyone) at the time of publication — in fact they were benign compared to a lot of contemporary stuff — couldn’t factor into it. Neither could the idea be expressed that someone who disliked the books need not buy or read them. The books in question were “canceled.”
Sometimes, early on at least, abject apologies and pledges to reform could bring restoration of the accused. As we’ll see, this accelerated the wave of cancellation and the decline of truly free expression, because the almost-canceled had to prove their bona fides by becoming themselves enthusiastic accusers.
The most avid “cancelers” could always pat themselves on the back that they had struck a blow for a righteous cause, that their generation was self-evidently more enlightened than any prior ones. What many didn’t foresee was the old historical axiom that “the revolution devours her children.” It was not long before cancelers were finding themselves canceled, for errant sentences once uttered or for loose associations with the wrong people. Or for nothing at all, because the concept of proof became irrelevant. The accusation was everything.
Legally, protections of free speech continued throughout the period. But because the attacks were carried out in an extra-governmental way, they made too little difference. Once upon a time the prevailing ethos was “I don’t like what he said, but I will defend his right to say it.” That was replaced with “I don’t like what he said, so he will be silenced.”
For the next class, be ready to discuss the first two chapters of your text. You will receive a message informing you of the time and place of our next secret meeting. And of course, remain vigilant that no one finds out you are taking this class or that you’ve ever heard of me.