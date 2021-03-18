Long: The cautionary tale of the cancel culture

Sometimes, early on at least, abject apologies and pledges to reform could bring restoration of the accused. As we’ll see, this accelerated the wave of cancellation and the decline of truly free expression, because the almost-canceled had to prove their bona fides by becoming themselves enthusiastic accusers.

The most avid “cancelers” could always pat themselves on the back that they had struck a blow for a righteous cause, that their generation was self-evidently more enlightened than any prior ones. What many didn’t foresee was the old historical axiom that “the revolution devours her children.” It was not long before cancelers were finding themselves canceled, for errant sentences once uttered or for loose associations with the wrong people. Or for nothing at all, because the concept of proof became irrelevant. The accusation was everything.

Legally, protections of free speech continued throughout the period. But because the attacks were carried out in an extra-governmental way, they made too little difference. Once upon a time the prevailing ethos was “I don’t like what he said, but I will defend his right to say it.” That was replaced with “I don’t like what he said, so he will be silenced.”