Long: The drawbacks of a four-day work week

A four-day work week — is it an idea whose time has come? Or merely an excuse for a three-day weekend every seven days?

I’ve been following this idea for a while with a mixture of curiosity and skepticism. Some nations, including Britain, Spain, Iceland, Japan and New Zealand have experimented with the concept, and I’ve read about individual companies adopting such scheduling.

Sudden recollection: I just remembered as a kid watching the cartoon “The Jetsons” on Saturdays. George was always complaining about his work week for Mr. Spacely of Spacely Sprockets: two days, an hour each day, (“What does he think he running?” asked Jane [his wife] sympathetically. “A sweatshop?”). Most of the workday George spent goofing off or scheming something ridiculous. Even as a child I wondered how he accomplished anything productive in two hours, and what he did with so much leisure time. I also always wondered why everyone had a futuristic last name — what happened to the Smiths and Johnsons? But that’s another column.

Back to the shortened workweek: it’s a well-meaning concept sold as a way to improve “work-life balance,” cut down on commuting, and destress employees. I first understood it as still a roughly 40-hour week, just packed into four longer days, but more often proponents advocate for a 32-hour week, or even 28 hours (four seven-hour days). But, according to the most common proposal making the rounds today, pay would stay the same.

I see a few shortcomings. For one, it’s a very white-collar concept. People who think for a living or answer endless emails might be able to pull it off. But other occupations couldn’t. No farmer could do his work in 28 hours — he most likely doesn’t do it in 40 now. Some things take a fixed amount of time and can’t easily be compressed into a shortened week — welding auto bodies, for instance (I guess. I’ve never welded anything.) To get the same level of productivity, the factory would need to hire more welders, and there aren’t enough now.

I also don’t see it improving “work-life balance” much. Frankly, I’ve never liked that term anyway. It implies that work and life are separate and in competition. I know some people hate their jobs, and I’ve known a few workaholics, but in my experience most folks like their work and gain great satisfaction from it. And I know there are awful bosses out there who exploit their employees, but most employers I’ve known value their workers and strive to retain them — assuming the accounting is not in the red.

The intention, of course, is not to make things harder — although frankly it seems to me that the concept mainly benefits people with cushy jobs by making them even cushier. But what if it backfires? Rather than destress a work force, this idea might add new time pressures and anxieties to the office. You probably can remember weeks with big projects due or clients who expected a shipment on time, but the computers crashed or the components were backordered. You probably worked like a dog to get it all done despite the challenges. Now imagine trying that in a 28- or 32-hour week.

As it turns out, I think we may have stumbled onto an alternative plan that would benefit a lot of workers — though again, mainly the white-collar folks. It’s telecommuting. That concept didn’t start with the pandemic, of course, but COVID-19 gave it a boost and made folks who weren’t initially comfortable with it embrace the world of Zoom meetings and shared files. I often work from home when I have suitable tasks to keep me busy.

Actually, I know other people who now pretty much exclusively work from home, including both of my adult daughters. I’ve predicted for a while that some big companies are going to stop paying rent on expansive office buildings and invest in faster internet. This will help a lot with work-based stress, I imagine. A lot of people aren’t stressed out by work so much as the commute to and from.

In great-great-grandpa’s time, cutting the work week to 40 hours was considered impractical by some bosses, so maybe a four-day week will work out in the end. But it might be more headache than proponents envision too, and not everyone will benefit. I think I’ll ask some folks I know about the four-day week and see who’s in favor. But not tomorrow. I think I’ll take the day off. I might watch some Jetsons reruns.