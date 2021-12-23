Long: The fiery story behind Salem's Elizabeth Campus and the long-ago ‘Lizzies’

With your permission, I will give you the Christmas gift of some local history. Because this week marks one century since a fiery tragedy began the demise of a local institution, one too often unknown these days. Allow me to share the story of Salem’s Elizabeth College.

The story starts in 1911. Salem was home to the flourishing Roanoke College, an institution of the Lutheran Church. But, aside from the occasional “special student” taking a few classes, Roanoke (until the Depression) was all male. Female students seeking a diploma had to venture elsewhere, such as Marion College, a sister Lutheran school up the road in Smyth County.

But about then Marion was deemed by church leaders to be struggling. Officials of the Lutheran Synod diplomatically suggested that Marion close its doors and move to Salem, putting a male and female school side-by-side. The administration of Marion wanted no part of such a plan (and indeed the college remained open until 1967 in Marion).

Plan A falling apart, church leaders went to Plan B. On a vacant Salem farm called Sherwood they would establish a new woman’s school initially called Oakmont; after a few board meetings that name was abandoned in favor of Roanoke Woman’s College. RWC opened to students in the fall of 1912 with 42 enrolled, emphasizing music. Roanoke College graduate John Peery signed on as president.

While classes commenced in a nearby church, a magnificent gray stone building was constructed on the highest point of the old farm. Once the main building was completed, the new college settled into a genteel life of proper education and refinement, punctuated (of course) with social calls by the nearby Roanoke College boys.

Things were barely off the ground at RWC when in 1915 an opportunity too good to miss presented itself. Down south in Charlotte, North Carolina, there was a small music school named Elizabeth, in honor of a founder’s wife. It was on the verge of closure. In a surprise move, the Elizabeth leaders contacted RWC and offered a merger. Elizabeth would bring its pianos, library, scientific labs, and other amenities to Salem — with, of course, the name attached. College leaders here jumped at the chance, and Roanoke Woman’s College became Elizabeth College, its students nicknamed “Lizzies.”

The idyllic life at “Dear Old Betsy” continued. Musical performances charmed the town, theatrical performances delighted audiences, athletic events allowed wholesome exercise, and festivities like Maypole dances occurred annually. From surviving scrapbooks and yearbooks, it’s obvious that regional excursions and picnics (again, often with those persistent Roanoke boys) anchored the social life. Faraway troubles like the Great War barely interrupted the gracious existence of the Lizzies. Naturally not all was perfect, but life seemed pretty good at Elizabeth.

But, sadly, it was not to last. One hundred years ago yesterday, a devastating fire broke out in Elizabeth’s Main Building (really, the only building). At the time the students were home for Christmas break, so there was no clear explanation for the fire. Some evidence pointed to the electrical wiring, but there were also rumors of burglars ransacking the vacant dorms and then torching the place to conceal evidence. Whichever it was, the results were crushing. Only a smoking shell of the college soon remained.

The Lizzies returned to classes in January determined to carry on. Without a home, they lodged with local families or hotels and arranged classroom space in makeshift places around town. Hope remained high, but reality intervened. Weighing the cost of rebuilding, the Lutheran Church decided that Elizabeth should cease operations instead. The spring 1922 semester was the final for the school.

In the aftermath, the land was converted to a Lutheran orphanage, and more recently it became part of Roanoke College, still referred to as the Elizabeth Campus. Years ago at Roanoke I chanced to see an elderly woman struggling down some steps. I offered her my arm and chatted while we slowly descended. I don’t recall her name, but I’ll always remember when she told me she was a graduate of Elizabeth College.

A century after the fire no one is left who once called herself a Lizzie. Too few are aware that the tract where soccer fields, a few dorms, and Salem’s YMCA facility now stand was once a charming lady’s school. But if you stroll the grounds today, just maybe you can imagine some elegant piano music wafting on the breeze.

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas and blessings for 2022.

Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.