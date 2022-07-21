Long: The free market will adjust to the shortage of workers

A few times a week I drop my son off at his part-time job (his first) with a grocery store. He’s worked there about 18 months, and I’ve enjoyed watching him learn some of the life skills that will serve him well down the road: punctuality, diligence, responsibility, money management, accountability to a boss, owning up to mistakes, treating the customer as always right.

There’s something else he’s had to learn: how to work with only a partial staff of coworkers. Some days he’s been by himself in a busy department, given more responsibility than I would have wanted at his age. He’s done well and his managers seem to appreciate his attentiveness to duty, but he’s found it understandably frustrating at times. I’ve told him it’s just part of the economy these days — the store is short-staffed. Everyone seems to be.

I ran into the store the other day and noticed a large poster at the entrance begging for job applicants. In fact, the advertised starting wage is more than four times what I was paid for my first part-time job (several centuries ago, granted). I’ve seen other evidence of labor shortages in many areas of service industries. At a fast-food restaurant not long ago the manager, working almost alone, had to lock the door and shunt customers through the drive-thru. (Rather than complain about the time it took to get my order, I decided to thank the manager for doing the best she could on a difficult day. She remarked that she’d been a home-health worker, but had left that job because of the pandemic.)

Passing a barber shop, I noticed a handwritten sign regretting that they could not open due to staff shortages. Pools limit hours because it’s hard to find trained lifeguards. At a retail establishment, I’m told the shelves are empty not only because of supply chain issues, but also because there is no one to stock the inventory. Companies buy radio ads and expensive space in this paper looking for workers.

Yet at the same time we hear that, while jobs go unfilled, people look for work. Obviously not everyone is looking for a grocery or fast-food job, but this still seems like a contradiction. Why are there currently more jobs than there are job-seekers?

I have an answer to this dilemma, an iron-clad explanation that you can’t dispute, because it’s undeniably true: I have no idea. I make no pretense of understanding more than the rudiments of economics; if experts with PhDs can’t explain it, in fact contradict each other’s explanations, why would I even try?

Still, I’ll hazard a guess that the current labor shortage is due to a confluence of factors. Two years ago, I would have blamed the pandemic and the extended unemployment that was available precisely in the fields that seemed most short-handed. Why try to go to work if I can get paid to stay home? That may have been somewhat true once, but these benefits have mostly expired.

Still, some workers haven’t seemed ready to reenter the workplace after COVID interrupted business as usual. In the past year or so there have been unprecedented numbers of people quitting their jobs — the so-called Great Resignation. Some folks liked working from home, and quit their old jobs when that option came to an end. I also read not long ago that demographics play into it. In an aging population, as experienced workers retire there aren’t enough replacements in the pipeline. It also appears that many young workers — the traditional channel to train employees to move up the ladder — seem content with part-time jobs and don’t seem interested in pursuing careers right now. Other jobs are not much desired these days. I read that the city of Roanoke has openings for 55 police officers; Seattle is down hundreds.

The result is that you wait longer in a restaurant nowadays and have trouble getting a contractor to fix your porch. Some indicators point to things beginning to turn around, but there is still a long way to go.

The answer, I believe, is not some massive government program, but to let the free market adjust to an unprecedented time. Just as we once got used to pumping our own gas, we should get accustomed to checking ourselves out at Walmart and ordering food from a computer terminal. I worried once that these innovations were taking jobs away from cashiers and clerks; it now appears there aren’t necessarily cashiers and clerks at all.