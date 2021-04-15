Long: The Greatest Generation answers its final call

It comes as a sudden newsflash to no one that the WWII generation is rapidly leaving us. We all can look back at friends, relatives, neighbors who proudly served in the biggest war in history but who have now passed on. It doesn’t take much perusing of the obituaries to find others of the Greatest Generation answering their final roll call.
This past weekend was especially somber for those of us who admire the survivors of WWII. Two men in particular — neither of whom I ever met, both of whom I wanted to someday — passed away, their deaths attracting nationwide headlines. In case you missed either or both, let me briefly tell their stories.
Ray Lambert was probably best known as a medic on Omaha Beach on D-Day, but his wartime valor went much farther. A soldier in the storied First Division — the Big Red One — Lambert had already been part of two other seaborne invasions in North Africa and Sicily before disembarking in France on June 6, 1944.
On D-Day, Ray landed in the chaos of the beach and looked for some cover to set up an aid station. He spied a large concrete block in the sand and claimed it for his own. He assigned his men to treat the wounded while he ran out to get them. Despite being shot in the arm and the leg, he made his way to the surf to rescue his comrades. One man died in his arms at the water’s edge; then he spotted another nearby. As he struggled to drag the wounded man ashore, a landing craft appeared and dropped its ramp on top of them, fracturing Lambert’s back and nearly drowning him. He made his way back to the concrete slab, but soon passed out. He awoke on a hospital ship later and discovered his brother, also wounded, lying nearby. They rode to a British hospital in the same ambulance.
Ray Lambert ended the war with three Purple Hearts and two Silver Stars — he probably deserved more. He then spent the better part of eight decades raising a family, running a business, and blessing a community until his death last week in North Carolina at age 100. For the 75th anniversary of D-Day, his autobiography was published titled “Every Man a Hero.” The author certainly qualified.
Three days before Ray’s story came to an end Charles Coolidge, age 99, also died. An ordinary, humble man, people unfamiliar with his story would probably never guess his place in history. Coolidge was a recipient of the Medal of Honor; at his death one of only two surviving WWII vets who bore our nation’s highest decoration. (The last is Herschel “Woody” Williams of West Virginia, still active at 97).
In October 1944 near Belmont-sur-Buttant, France, Tech Sergeant Coolidge led a platoon that stumbled across an entire enemy company. He tried to bluff the Germans into surrendering to his tiny force, but they instead opened fire. Coolidge, the highest-ranking soldier present, assumed command of the green force of reinforcements, few of whom had ever seen combat. Under his steady and encouraging leadership, his men held their position over three impossible days. When a German tank attacked his thin line, Coolidge snuck to within a few yards of it to lob grenades, inflicting heavy casualties. By the fourth day, it was clear their position would be overrun, and Coolidge organized an orderly retreat. He was the last man to leave his position.
The citation for his Medal of Honor concludes “as a result of TSgt. Coolidge’s heroic and superior leadership, the mission of his combat group was accomplished throughout four days of continuous fighting against numerically superior enemy troops.”
Charles Coolidge came home to Tennessee and determined to make his nation a better place, as did so many millions of his fellow veterans. He married, raised his kids, and worked into his 90s at his family’s printing business. Like Ray, he told his story not to draw attention to his exploits, but to pay tribute to buddies who did not return, who did not get decades of life to enjoy.
There were nearly two centuries of life between these two men — almost 200 consequential, well-lived years. The cruelties of war may have robbed their youth, but both, like most of their generation, continued on with productive, full, rewarding lives which blessed those around them. The nation mourns these heroes, but as George Patton once reminded us, we need not mourn: “Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.”