Long: The Greatest Generation answers its final call

It comes as a sudden newsflash to no one that the WWII generation is rapidly leaving us. We all can look back at friends, relatives, neighbors who proudly served in the biggest war in history but who have now passed on. It doesn’t take much perusing of the obituaries to find others of the Greatest Generation answering their final roll call.

This past weekend was especially somber for those of us who admire the survivors of WWII. Two men in particular — neither of whom I ever met, both of whom I wanted to someday — passed away, their deaths attracting nationwide headlines. In case you missed either or both, let me briefly tell their stories.

Ray Lambert was probably best known as a medic on Omaha Beach on D-Day, but his wartime valor went much farther. A soldier in the storied First Division — the Big Red One — Lambert had already been part of two other seaborne invasions in North Africa and Sicily before disembarking in France on June 6, 1944.