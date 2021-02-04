Long: The learning experience of no hot water

It was well before dawn on a recent Thursday when I hopped in the shower. The water wasn’t cold, but it was noticeably less hot than normal, even with the knob yanked over as far as it would go. My mind immediately identified the likely cause for such tepidity in morning ablutions. “Great,” thought I. “Our water heater is dead.”
I quickly finished, to preserve what warm water remained for my wife, then ventured down to the basement, expecting to find the giant puddle that usually indicates a homeowner is in the market for a water heater. Too my surprise, all was perfectly dry around the appliance. So, thought I, it’s an electrical issue. Probably the heating elements. Maybe reparable?
My wife agreed with my assessment, but she was more hopeful. Maybe one of the kids left a faucet on overnight. Maybe the bitterly cold night made it harder for the heater to keep up. Maybe the power was out for a while. In any event, neither of us could take a day off and wait for a plumber, so we resolved to check the temps when we got home and hope for the best.
But that afternoon, it was clear that our water heater had given up the ghost. I immediately called a plumber we’d used before and arranged for an appointment the next day, when I could work from home. Our youngest is small enough that he can go a day, even two, without a shower. The teenagers—eh, not so much. Fortunately our oldest daughter lives not far from us, so I ran them over there for showers.
The next day, the plumber never showed. Late-afternoon desperate phone calls and messages were of no avail. I hoped someone would arrive Saturday, but again no luck. So I called some other plumbing establishments. The earliest appointment I could get was Monday morning. That meant a weekend with no hot water.
Consider it an adventure, I told the kids. Hot water is a luxury, not a necessity. As we boiled pots of water enough for baths and dishes, I reminded them that this was what our forefathers had to do any time they bathed. It’s a learning experience!
More learning experiences ensued. The plumber schedule for Monday became suddenly ill and cancelled. On a sister’s advice, I called a general handyman she knew, and he assured me he’d repaired many water heaters and would be over the next day. He was (third time’s a charm!), and after testing the electric components said the heater wasn’t worth fixing. He gave me a good price on a new one, and soon it was installed and operating.
So, what did we learn from this learning experience? Hot water is one of those things that for most of us is simply there, requiring no thought, unnoticed until absent. Like so much in life, it’s a remarkable, nearly universal commodity that we take shamefully for granted. Storage-tank water heaters have been around only 130 years, not much longer than some lifespans. Yet today, in our society, they are an unsung blessing. Yes, I know some people don’t have such conveniences. But they aren’t just for the elite anymore.
You also probably don’t think much about the infrastructure that puts that clunky thing in your basement or utility closet. Municipal water systems, manufacturers, retail establishments, skilled repairmen, hydraulic engineers, chemists, administrators, transportation, electricity or gas suppliers. All are working together unseen to be sure you can get the shampoo out of your hair. Some of this is supplied by government endeavors, but most of it happens only because of a profit motive guided by Adam Smith’s “Invisible Hand.”
I remembered once reading something by the old curmudgeon Andy Rooney (of “60 Minutes” fame) that was timely reminder for me that week. “Life is better than it was for our parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and ancestors because invention has enabled us to fill our lives with more good things and more interesting times, and with less onerous physical labor…we have done an amazing job delivering clean water and electrical power into our homes through unseen pipes and wires. The good old days were not that good.”
We’re more apt to gripe than grin when one of our modern conveniences stops making life easy. But maybe we should instead pause and remember how blessed we are to have such trouble-free lives most of the time. Take a moment to mull the next time you luxuriate in the tub.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.