Long: The learning experience of no hot water

It was well before dawn on a recent Thursday when I hopped in the shower. The water wasn’t cold, but it was noticeably less hot than normal, even with the knob yanked over as far as it would go. My mind immediately identified the likely cause for such tepidity in morning ablutions. “Great,” thought I. “Our water heater is dead.”

I quickly finished, to preserve what warm water remained for my wife, then ventured down to the basement, expecting to find the giant puddle that usually indicates a homeowner is in the market for a water heater. Too my surprise, all was perfectly dry around the appliance. So, thought I, it’s an electrical issue. Probably the heating elements. Maybe reparable?

My wife agreed with my assessment, but she was more hopeful. Maybe one of the kids left a faucet on overnight. Maybe the bitterly cold night made it harder for the heater to keep up. Maybe the power was out for a while. In any event, neither of us could take a day off and wait for a plumber, so we resolved to check the temps when we got home and hope for the best.