Long: The meaning of the Nativity

First, I should probably admit that I had no idea where I was going. I’ve always been slow to admit when I’m heading down the wrong road.

Up ahead in the dark, a group of people caught my eye. A country church was presenting one of those live roadside Nativity scenes you occasionally see this time of year. This one was a low-budget affair attracting no attention in the middle of nowhere. Only a group of shivering folks in makeshift costumes, around a manger fashioned out of scrap wood.

About a hundred yards later, my car started sputtering. I coaxed it to the shoulder and tried vainly to restart the thing. Checked my phone: no signal.

So I walked back to the little church. I could now see Mary, cradling a blanket-wrapped doll, with Joseph protectively behind. Nearby were the requisite three wise men, wearing what seemed to be bathrobes and hand-made crowns. There was a girl with a white dress and wings made of aluminum foil, looking as angelic as possible with frostbitten ears. Finally, a handful of boys looked reverently on, wearing their dads’ bathrobes and towels tied around their heads to appear shepherd-ly.

But one shepherd, standing apart, was different. He was much older, and his costume was — well, it looked authentic. Long, well-used robes of wool, a headdress that definitely was not a towel, and a crooked stick. His beard was decidedly real; the tangled result of years of not shaving. He looked to be from central casting for a Cecil B. DeMille film. The old shepherd quietly slipped past the scene to meet me.

“Welcome, friend,” he said. “Are you here to observe?”

“No, uh, my car stalled out. I wonder if I could use the phone in the church?”

“I don’t believe the church is unlocked. But if you’ll wait a short while, I’m certain you’ll find the help you need.”

I stood awkwardly and, frankly, a little uncomfortably. What do you say to a strange shepherd guy on a cold, dark night? “May I ask why you’re here? You don’t seem to be part of this little show.”

“No, I am just an observer.”

“No offense, but observe what? I’m no expert, but I imagine there are better displays out there. More elaborate, better lighting, better costumes.”

“Perhaps. But none more sincere. Tell me — what do you see? What is being presented?”

I was getting cold and impatient. Sarcastic replies popped into my brain, but I decided to answer honestly. “Well, it’s meant to be a representation of the birth of Jesus. Right?”

“Correct. But why do you imagine these good people bother with it? What’s the point?”

“I suppose a lot of people look on Jesus as a great man, and his birth as something to commemorate.”

“Indeed. But there is much more to Jesus than just his birth. It needs context. Ah, now. It’s about time. In a few moments you will see what I came here to observe.”

He was looking off past the old church. I followed his gaze. Beyond the church was a low, wooded mountain. The top of the hill was glowing, and I realized a full moon was rising. In mere minutes it cleared the treeline and cast a resplendent light over the countryside.

The old shepherd had turned his gaze back to manger scene, now gloriously illuminated with moonlight. “Do you see? Do you see?” His voice was filled with wonder, like a child on — well, on Christmas.

It took me a moment to realize what he meant. The church’s steeple was topped by a cross. By the light of the marvelously bright moon the steeple now cast a long shadow. The top of the shadow, the cross, fell exactly on the little manger.

“You see, my friend,” he whispered. “The birth of Jesus only makes sense when seen in the shadow of the cross.”

I was transfixed. I walked closer. What a few minutes ago had been an amateurish scene had somehow, miraculously, changed. It was still the same group of actors in improvised costumes. But it no longer looked so trivial. Suddenly it seemed to radiate joy, a worshipful scene of unspeakable, transcendent love.

I turned to say something, but the old shepherd was gone. I walked back to my car, forgetting the mysterious engine trouble. I turned the key. It started right away. Something was starting in me as well. I made a U-turn and headed back to the little church.