Long: The profundity of "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing"

The third verse, not sung nearly enough by congregations, increases the musical profundity:

“Hail the Heaven-born Prince of Peace!/ Hail the Son of Righteousness!

Light and life to all He brings,/ Risen with healing in His wings;

Mild He lays His glory by/ Born that man no more may die

Born to raise the sons of earth/ Born to give them second birth…”

Whoa. There’s a lot to unpack here in a few lines. Healing in his wings? Huh? A quick glance at Malachi 4:2 in the Old Testament unlocks that line. Laying by His glory? Look up, if you’re so inclined, the doctrine of kenosis in Philippians, Chapter 2. Born to enable second birth? That baby will grow up to present this concept to Nicodemus in the Gospel of John, Chapter 3. Nicodemus was also baffled as to how a person could be born twice. Prince of Peace? You’ll have to find Isaiah 9:6 to solve that one.