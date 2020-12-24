Long: The profundity of "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing"

What’s your favorite Christmas song? That question will probably have as many answers as people who are asked. Some Christmas music is moving and sacred, some sweetly sentimental, some popular and nonsensical. I think of “The Little Drummer Boy” in that last category. You might like the catchy tune, but stop and think of the plot from Mary’s perspective. You’ve just given birth, in a stable of all places, after an exhausting journey across Judea. You’re worn out, and you finally get the baby to sleep. Then some kid comes in and starts pa-rum-pum-pum-pum-ing on a drum…
On this Christmas Eve, allow me to tell you about my favorite Christmas carol. You know it as “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and you can probably hum a passable version. You hear it from church bells and in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” But maybe you’ve never considered how theologically profound the hymn is.
First, realize there is no comma between Herald and Angels. “Herald” acts as a modifier to the noun “Angels.” The angels are heralds, in other words, messengers sent to deliver an important message. The lyrics as usually sung spell out this message, though only in an indirect quote from Luke, Chapter 2: “Glory to the new-born King! Peace on Earth, and mercy mild, God and sinners reconciled.” No reindeer, no mistletoe. Here is a hymn about sinners who need to be — and can be — reconciled to God.
You wouldn’t recognize the original version. Charles Wesley, perhaps the greatest hymn writer since King David, penned the song in 1739 with the first line “Hark how all the Welkin rings” (“welkin” is an archaic term for the heavens). The great 18th century evangelist George Whitefield later changed the lyrics to our more familiar first two lines. Still-later versions made that couplet a refrain added to each verse. In the 19th century the words became associated with the majestic tune by Felix Mendelsohn which we recognize.
You may only know the first verse, as is often the case with important songs (our National Anthem, for instance, but that’s a subject for another day). It is in the second verse of the modern version where deep theology begins to appear:
“Christ, by highest heaven adored/ Christ, the everlasting Lord,
Late in time behold Him come/ Offspring of a Virgin’s womb:
Veiled in flesh the Godhead see,/ Hail the incarnate Deity
Pleased as man with man to dwell/ Jesus, our Emmanuel…”
Such challenging doctrines as the Virgin birth, the mystery of the incarnation, and the deity of Christ all are expressed here in a succinct way. Emmanuel means “God with us.” We often miss it in our haste to hark out the refrain, but there’s a lot of sophisticated theology here.
The third verse, not sung nearly enough by congregations, increases the musical profundity:
“Hail the Heaven-born Prince of Peace!/ Hail the Son of Righteousness!
Light and life to all He brings,/ Risen with healing in His wings;
Mild He lays His glory by/ Born that man no more may die
Born to raise the sons of earth/ Born to give them second birth…”
Whoa. There’s a lot to unpack here in a few lines. Healing in his wings? Huh? A quick glance at Malachi 4:2 in the Old Testament unlocks that line. Laying by His glory? Look up, if you’re so inclined, the doctrine of kenosis in Philippians, Chapter 2. Born to enable second birth? That baby will grow up to present this concept to Nicodemus in the Gospel of John, Chapter 3. Nicodemus was also baffled as to how a person could be born twice. Prince of Peace? You’ll have to find Isaiah 9:6 to solve that one.
Maybe that’s too much theology for you. But it’s why I love this hymn, and why my finite mind has trouble fully comprehending its richness. Here in a few lines of 300-year-old hymnody we find something so often sought this time of year: the true meaning of Christmas. Notice what’s not there: no Santa, no Rudolph, no heaps of gift-wrapped packages. We’ve added all of that to the holiday — Holy-Day — that so moved Wesley and Whitefield and Mendelssohn. But they left us a guidepost set to music, taking us back to the starting point: herald-angels introducing a newborn King, deserving of all glory, born so we need not die.