Long: The right and wrong questions to ask about Youngkin's tourism video

Chances are, if you’re reading this, you live in Virginia. And so chances are you, like me, pay little attention to the efforts of the Virginia Tourism Corporation to bring people to the state where you already live. But last week one such endeavor, a video featuring the current governor, caused a ruckus.

The video at issue is a “Welcome to Virginia” piece commissioned by the VTC which features Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Especially raising eyebrows among political opponents is the fact that it was produced by Poolhouse, a marketing firm responsible for a lot of the slick advertising for the successful Youngkin election campaign.

Democrats leapt on the awarding of a state contract to Poolhouse. “Government corruption at its height … it’s a campaign ad,” opined Del. Don Scott, House Minority Leader. Scott and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw suggested the tourism commercial was really about raising Youngkin’s profile for a 2024 presidential run.

I found the video online and watched it. If it’s supposed to be a campaign ad, it’s not a very good one. Other than saying his own name, the governor says nothing about himself or politics. It’s also to be shown primarily in Welcome Centers and Virginia airports to encourage tourism, not at rallies to inspire voters. Further, Youngkin has denied any interest in a national run, promising to concentrate on finishing his gubernatorial term.

But more than the content, the awarding of the contract to Poolhouse grates on Scott and Saslaw and friends. How did this come to pass?

Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the VTC, explained to the Richmond Times-Dispatch the day after the initial story broke, that the idea for the video was her own. After meeting with Gov. Youngkin and his wife in March of this year, she says she unilaterally approached Poolhouse, knowing they had worked with the governor before and knowing the summer travel season was rapidly approaching. No one with the executive department, including the governor, even suggested the firm, much less pressured her to choose them, McClenny maintains.

Note that the president of the VTC has for years been given wide latitude in such matters. VTC is not covered by Virginia procurement regulations requiring competitive bids. You could argue that they should be, but currently they are not.

Furthermore, McClenny said, it was the governor’s office which later expressed concern about the process, suggesting that competitive bids be solicited precisely so there would be no question about the process. Accordingly, VTC invited bids from Poolhouse and two other firms between May 5 and 12.

Poolhouse responded quickly, not surprising since they were already considering the work. But the Martin Agency, which frequently does good work for VTC, declined to bid due the tight turn-arounds and unforgiving schedule. The third firm never responded, likely for the same reasons. That left Poolhouse, like it or not, the winning bidder, and the one able to meet the deadlines for the project. You might argue that they had a head start in bidding, but in theory either of the other two firms were welcome to steal the project away by submitting a better bid.

Democratic lawmakers have requested an investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) into the awarding of a contract to Poolhouse — rewarding “political cronies,” as Scott described it.

I suppose the whole purpose of OSIG is to watch such matters, but I wonder if there is any “there” there. I’ve worked with VTC on some things in the past, and know the agency to be very by-the-book. The tourism office used its legal discretion to offer a no-bid contract to a production company, but then at the suggestion of the governor’s office reversed course and solicited three bids. Two didn’t submit a proposal. The one which did produced a video which seems to my (nonexpert) eyes perfectly adequate, and hardly a political stemwinder.

Politics is, alas, politics. I’m guessing if the exact series of events had happened in a Democratic administration, Scott would have little to say — but the Republicans would be complaining at length. Maybe an investigation will take place and maybe it will turn up something more nefarious, but at the moment I see little cause for concern.

But I will pause to ask a question no one else seems to be asking: why make a video inviting people to come to Virginia, and then show it primarily in Welcome Centers and airports within the Commonwealth, to people who are already, by definition, in Virginia?