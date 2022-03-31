Long: This Doolittle was no April Fool's gag

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part column. The second part will appear April 14.

Friday marks the start of April; the month which (this year at least) brings Easter, Passover and Ramadan. But I’d like to spend a few moments talking of April 1 as the 80th anniversary of the start of a great adventure and an oft-overlooked historical event. Let’s pause from current affairs and take a look at the Doolittle Raid of World War II.

1942: So far, there hasn’t been much good news for the U.S. in the war. Germany seems unstoppable in Europe, and in the Pacific Japan is in the process of overrunning the Philippines and other valuable pieces of real estate. The U.S. Pacific fleet is reeling from the Pearl Harbor attack. The means to project American power into the war zone still doesn’t exist.

But President Roosevelt is determined that we should hit Japan somewhere, somehow; to become an active enemy instead of a passive and enfeebled victim. What if we bomb the Japanese home islands? We would gain some measure of retaliation for Pearl Harbor, would invigorate the American public and military, and send a clear message to Japan and the world about our willingness to resist. There is no way we can win the war with a pinprick, but we can show we aren’t rolling over. In a war where nothing so far has gone well, we can gain a modicum of momentum.

From this imperative is born the idea of the Doolittle Raid. The plan is to bomb the Japanese home islands and send the enemy a message. Skeptics, however, easily reply: How? We have no bases anywhere near Japan to launch aerial attacks, and no carrier-based bombers with enough range to accomplish such a mission or with enough payload to make a difference.

But necessity is the mother of invention. Through trial and error we learn the B-25 bomber, one of the best planes in the American arsenal, can take off from an aircraft carrier even though not designed for such a purpose. However, it can’t land on a flight deck, so the planes would have to overfly Japan and ditch in (hopefully) friendly territory in China.

To lead the daring raid the Army chooses Col. James Doolittle, one of the nation’s best known and accomplished aviators. A daring barnstormer and setter of numerous aviation records, Doolittle had flown in the American skirmish with Pancho Villa’s Mexico and trained pilots in World War I. He also had pioneered instrument flying, becoming in 1929 the first man to take off, fly and land an airplane without seeing out of the cockpit. Think of the guts that took. Now he is back in the U.S. Army Air Forces, just when our side needs some pilots with intestinal fortitude willing to do some crazy things.

On April 1 Doolittle and his crew board the USS Hornet, one of few American aircraft carriers, and sixteen B-25s are loaded aboard. They set sail the next day, April 2. The plan is to sail to the very gates of the Japanese empire and launch the bombers from about 400 miles offshore — then sneak the precious carrier away before anyone knows it has been there. Naturally, achieving surprise is essential.

But Japan isn’t one of the world’s great powers without knowing vigilance. While the Hornet is en route, they intercept radio traffic that alerts them that something is up; later a picket boat sights the Hornet’s task force and informs the homeland. Nonetheless, as far as the Japanese know, the U.S. has no bombers that can operate off carriers.

Still, the fact that the Hornet is spotted can’t be ignored. The Hornet represents half of America’s carrier force in the Pacific; we can’t afford to have it come under attack by land-based enemy planes. Faced with the choice of scrubbing the whole mission or pushing up the timetable, Doolittle and his raiders take off about 600 miles from Japan. The supremely risky mission suddenly becomes even more so.

Sorry to leave you hanging in suspense, but I’ll have to finish the story of the Doolittle Raid and discuss its significance in two weeks. I’ll also tell you about a chance encounter I once had with one of the Doolittle Raiders, a man who not only flew with the legendary Doolittle but also had, as a boy, met the Wright Brothers. Stay tuned.

Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.