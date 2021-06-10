Long: Time to honor the 'Ghost Army'

Many of the techniques they pioneered were so groundbreaking they remained classified for decades after the war, just in case the US ever needed to reanimate the ghosts. For that reason, the story of the Ghost Army has been largely untold and unrecognized.

Now it’s time—well, really it’s long over time—to pay tribute to a hidden unit of heroes who have been credited with saving 30,000 American lives in 1944-45.

Currently, there is legislation (S-1404) before the US Senate to issue a Congressional Gold Medal to the Ghost Army of WWII. A Congressional Gold Medal is an official recognition by Congress of the historic significance of an individual or group; it’s maybe symbolic, but like many symbols it’s also powerful. Other groups who have received Gold Medals for WWII service include Native American Code Talkers, the Tuskegee Airmen, Women Airforce Service Pilots, the Doolittle Raiders, and the Monuments Men.

Unlike other legislation, Gold Medal awards require two-thirds of Senators to sponsor the bill—not approve it, but sponsor it. It has already gotten impressive bipartisan support, not surprisingly since there is little controversy attached to this sort of thing.