Long: Time to honor the 'Ghost Army'

Imagine for a moment you’re a German officer commanding a unit in France in 1944. You hold a position on one side of a valley divided by a river. Over several nights you receive reports of Americans on the other side of the river.
Sentries report hearing tanks, trucks and construction noises that may indicate a bridge being thrown together.
Aerial reconnaissance shows farmer’s fields torn up by tank treads and a number of tanks peeking from wooded groves. Radio traffic is intercepted revealing little useful intelligence but indicating a regiment-sized unit across the river.
There seems to be no choice but to go on the offensive before the Americans attack first.
The next morning your troops move out. Crossing the river they find…nothing. There is scarcely any evidence of an American presence, despite what you’d heard and seen. Meanwhile, word arrives that there has been an attack elsewhere, and your troops are now too far away to respond.
What happened? You’ve become the latest victim of a top-secret American weapon, an astounding force of deception. You’ve just met the Ghost Army.
Classified and virtually unknown for decades, the Ghost Army was a special unit designed to mislead the enemy with deceptive clues dropped in his lap. The more misinformation the enemy—primarily Nazi Germany—swallowed, the better.
Recently I had the opportunity to spend some time with historian Rick Beyer, author of the 2015 book “The Ghost Army of World War II,” and maker of a stellar 2013 PBS documentary of the same name.
Rick is a prolific historian covering a number of subjects, but bringing the Ghost Army out of the shadows of history seems to be less a research topic than a compelling personal mission.
The Ghost Army—officially the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops—was made up of atypical soldiers, hardly fitting the John Wayne archetype. Many were artists or had experience in designing studio sets—in other words, men trained to make the mind see what isn’t really there.
Initially the mission was about making things disappear through camouflage. But after D-Day, it became more about making the enemy think something was there that really wasn’t.
The Ghost Army employed a variety of tactics. Sound recordings of actual vehicles were made and broadcast from the giant speakers of sound trucks. Inflatable tanks and trucks were designed to look like the genuine article from the air.
Teams of specially trained radio operators spent hours transmitting hollow messages to nonexistent units. By the way, making the enemy think a few tricksters were really an entire offensive force meant they were inviting enemy fire. The 23rd suffered losses despite the unusual nature of their service.
Many of the techniques they pioneered were so groundbreaking they remained classified for decades after the war, just in case the US ever needed to reanimate the ghosts. For that reason, the story of the Ghost Army has been largely untold and unrecognized.
Now it’s time—well, really it’s long over time—to pay tribute to a hidden unit of heroes who have been credited with saving 30,000 American lives in 1944-45.
Currently, there is legislation (S-1404) before the US Senate to issue a Congressional Gold Medal to the Ghost Army of WWII. A Congressional Gold Medal is an official recognition by Congress of the historic significance of an individual or group; it’s maybe symbolic, but like many symbols it’s also powerful. Other groups who have received Gold Medals for WWII service include Native American Code Talkers, the Tuskegee Airmen, Women Airforce Service Pilots, the Doolittle Raiders, and the Monuments Men.
Unlike other legislation, Gold Medal awards require two-thirds of Senators to sponsor the bill—not approve it, but sponsor it. It has already gotten impressive bipartisan support, not surprisingly since there is little controversy attached to this sort of thing.
As of this writing, however, neither Sens. Mark Warner nor Tim Kaine have signed on to sponsor. I imagine this is only because it hasn’t yet landed on their busy agendas; I know both senators are history buffs who greatly appreciate the Greatest Generation. I hope they hop on the bandwagon soon, because time is really short.
Of some 1,100 soldiers who once served in the Ghost Army, Rick told me, only 11 are known to be living today. Sure, the Ghost Army could be duly recognized fifty years from now, but wouldn’t it be great to hang these medals around the necks of these eleven unsung heroes sooner rather than later?
