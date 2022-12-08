Long: ’Tis the season to ponder Christmas song lyrics

“This song doesn’t exactly fill me with Christmas joy. Christmas terror maybe.”

It was a rainy Saturday morning, and I was taking my teenage daughter to a craft show. She has adopted the hobby of making jewelry, and she’s pretty good at it. Her plan was to sell enough for some Christmas spending money, though I suspected that she’d spend a big chunk of any earnings on eccentric trinkets from the other booths (and ultimately I was correct in my suspicions).

This particular rainy Saturday morning happened to be in December, so you need not ask what was on the car radio. As soon as the Thanksgiving dishes are washed my kids force me to tune in to one of the 24-hour Christmas music stations at all available times. It doesn’t matter if an urgent report on an impending Martian invasion is being announced; my kids dare not miss a single note of “Frosty the Snowman.”

Now, I have nothing against Christmas music as a genre. I actually enjoy much of it, in reasonable and appropriate doses. I love the traditional, worshipful hymns which capture the true meaning of the season. But the mainstream Christmas stations prefer more secular fare. And to me the constant month-long barrage can get to be a bit much. So many of the songs played on these seasonal stations are mawkishly syrupy, or too cutesie by half, or — dare I say it? — downright stupid. Call me Scrooge if you want — my kids do. I’d occasionally change the channel if allowed. Which I’m not.

But on this morning it was just my daughter and myself. Usually there’s a brother or two along for the ride, so I appreciated the opportunity for a bit of conversation — which naturally turned to the subject of Christmas music. To my surprise, she considers “Little Saint Nick” by the Beach Boys to be one of the most under-appreciated Yuletide songs. I didn’t have the heart to tell her that that song is older than I am. Let her enjoy.

“Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano came on the radio, and I asked if she liked that one. She’s taking Spanish, so I thought she might appreciate the bilingual lyrics. “Not really,” she replied. “But mom hates the song, so I make her play it as loudly as possible.” “Feliz Navidad” is, incidentally, younger than me, but older than my wife.

She likes Wham’s version of “Last Christmas” (I was in high school). She has no idea who Nat King Cole was.

She also enjoys “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, and I’ll concede it’s a catchy tune. At least the first 60 times you hear it in late November. On number 61, I start rooting for the Martian invasion.

But the song that led to the declaration above was one that has been pretty controversial the past few years. In fact, I was sort of surprised it hasn’t been removed from the station’s playlist (plus it isn’t even a Christmas song — just set in winter). It is, of course, “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

Written during World War II, the song has been recorded many times, most notably by Dean Martin (with Marilyn Maxwell). For decades it was taken as playful flirtation between a couple, but more recently some of the undertones of the lyrics have made a lot of people uncomfortable. Look them up and judge for yourself. Is it romance, or is it harassment? My daughter certainly looks at it from the latter perspective.

“It’s about a girl who wants to leave, but the guy keeps pressuring her to stay, then he steals her coat and drugs her drink.” Ugh. I don’t think that’s quite the scenario the writers (a husband and wife, incidentally) intended, though it’s worth noting that the man and woman in the original lyrics were named “Wolf” and “Mouse.” Still, I’m glad my daughter picked up on the disturbing themes and was aware of the issue. “Get out of my way, creep, before I whack you with a Yule log!” That’s what I’d want my daughter to say. Or just get out the pepper spray.

Another song came on the air, but about then we arrived at our destination, and the conversation was at an end. I’m enjoying watching my little girl grow into a thoughtful, confident young lady who will recognize a Wolf when she encounters him.

For the record, as soon as she was out of the car, I changed stations.