Long: Truth is stranger than April Fool's

Fools of the world unite! This is our day!

I was going to write on some other topic in the news when I happened to glance at the calendar. I noticed that my biweekly musings on this page would chance to fall on the first of April. While the origins seem obscure, at least since the middle ages April 1st has been reserved for practical jokes, good-natured tricks and general tomfoolery.

April 1 also happens to be my late grandfather’s birthday. We share a middle name — it was inflicted upon me at birth; a name so wretched that I’ve often wondered if he originally received it as an April Fool’s joke.

Anyway, to honor the day and my grandfather, a U.S. army veteran, I’ll throw out some odd statements about World War II. Can you guess which are true and which are April’s Fools hoaxes?

At least one British officer claimed to have killed an enemy soldier with a medieval long bow. Survival training for Americans in the Pacific included these tasty tidbits: if you see a monkey eating something, it’s edible for humans ,too. In a pinch, so is the monkey. U.S. personnel stationed in Britain were advised that “the British don’t know how to make a good cup of coffee. You don’t know how to make a good cup of tea. It’s an even swap.”