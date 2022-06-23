Long: Virginia could be a leader in the fight to end human trafficking

Earlier this month Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a series of bills designed to fight the scourge of human trafficking in the commonwealth. Now no one is under the impression that with a few signatures and speeches the problem will magically evaporate, but on the whole this was a good development. If nothing else, it indicates Virginia’s determination to view the problem with clearer vision.

I like the fact that these seven bills were bipartisan in nature, sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans. After all, no one (save traffickers) stands in favor of human trafficking, and the problem is too important to let politics stand in the way. The signing coincided with the first meeting of Youngkin’s new Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support.

This commission also shows promise, at least to me. It will advise the current and future governors on matters related to trafficking and seek to “increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance prevention education in the commonwealth.” I’m glad survivor support is emphasized; sometimes we act as though rescuing a victim is the end of the story — when in fact there are still chapters on recovery yet to be written.

The laws are wide-ranging but promise to do some good. One develops a training program for hotel employees to recognize and report signs of trafficking; another establishes better training for law enforcement. Yet another permits school divisions to incorporate age-appropriate programming on recognition and prevention of trafficking into family life education classes — not to scare kids, but to give them tools for avoidance.

All good developments. Because one of the problems is that, most of us living in a bubble where such atrocities don’t happen, we don’t understand the nature of the problem. This isn’t an issue only affecting a few drug-addicted teenagers and the unfortunate residents of some third-world nation somewhere. The problem is real, and it’s here, and it’s international, and it’s growing. Estimates are that more than 25 million of our brothers and sisters worldwide are victims. That’s the equivalent population of nearly three Virginias.

We also err in assuming all trafficking victims are always unwilling subjects of violence or kidnapping. Can be, but often they are lured or groomed or deluded into seeking a better life or finding acceptance, and can be willing (if naïve) participants. I say this not to excuse the ones who exploit and often psychologically control their victims, but to give a clearer picture of what the situation may be. Victims may not want to be rescued or may view prospective rescuers in law enforcement as the real enemy. This is why survivor support is so crucial, and why it can be so hard for victims to break free. Stealing hope is a method of manipulation: to escape a dire circumstance one must first see the possibility of a better life.

We also too often assume the victims are those exploited only for sexual purposes. Labor trafficking — forcing people to work by means of fraud, force or coercion — is also a very real problem worldwide, and may well eclipse the numbers for sex trafficking. I hate to say it, but there is a very real chance you or someone you know have been unwittingly served at a restaurant, nail parlor, or similar establishment by a victim of labor trafficking, and eaten agricultural products grown or picked by other victims.

As I write this, many people are commemorating Juneteenth and the emancipation of American slaves in 1865. We should celebrate such a historic achievement, but we shouldn’t delude ourselves that slavery suddenly disappeared from human society 157 years ago.

Now, I live in a bubble too. I don’t pretend to know solutions to the issue of human trafficking. Perhaps as long as some humans are willing to mistreat and exploit other humans for profit or pleasure, the problem will exist. But I think the new commission can do some good: investigating, raising awareness, advising government and law enforcement. One area where the commissioners might act for the better could be in the area of recommending punishments — draconian, bone-crushing punishments that will ensure that trafficking exploiters pay the price. Here I mean exploiters on both the supply and the demand side.

One state out of fifty can’t solve the problem alone, but there’s no reason Virginia can’t be a leader in the cause. Perhaps, just perhaps, the new commission and the bills signed this month have ignited the light at the end of the dark tunnel.

Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem