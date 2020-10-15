Long: Vote yes on Amendment One: It's better than what we have now

What worries a lot of people who oppose the Amendment is that last provision. It seems quite likely that the commission will fail from time to time (maybe even every time!) to draft a map that fails to find full support of everyone involved. This means the Commonwealth’s highest court will end up drawing boundaries, taking the voice of the people, through elected representatives, out of the final process.

Perhaps. Or perhaps that eventuality will give the commission and the legislature the impetus to redraw districts in a truly bi-partisan way, as fairly as an impossible task can be done.

Should the whole process land in the Supreme Court’s lap, one concern is that partisanship could then shape the outcome. Justices are, after all, appointed by partisan politicians to their post. But we also routinely trust judges to be as impartial and fair-minded as humans can reasonably be in adjudicating weighty matters. Think about the alternative for a moment. To avoid giving potential redistricting authority to justices who may have partisan leanings, we’d be leaving the process in the hands of elected leaders who definitely have political motivations.

A final note: often these ballot initiatives are written in ways that can easily confuse the voter.

This year, the referendum is phrased as a yes or no question. If you think the proposed commission for redistricting is a good idea, vote yes. If you think it’s no improvement over the current way we do it, vote no. With full awareness that there’s no perfect way to handle this complex issue, I’ll be voting yes.