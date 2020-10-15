Long: Vote yes on Amendment One: It's better than what we have now

Years ago, I heard an ex-congressman tell about campaigning for reelection near his hometown. He approached one elderly voter and introduced himself, explaining some of the issues he supported or opposed. The man listened a while and then, apparently unaware that he was talking to the incumbent, gave him his endorsement. “I think I’ll vote for you, son. Anything’s better than what we’ve got now.”
I thought of this story when considering the current proposed Amendment No. 1 to the Virginia Constitution on redistricting reform. We’ll vote on it next month. It’s not perfect, but it’s better than what we have now.
Unless you’re a self-styled policy wonk, you probably don’t spend much time thinking about how electoral districts are formed. But you’ve probably heard the term “gerrymandering,” defining a process of drawing those districts in favor of one political party. No party ever brags that it has successfully gerrymandered any map. But both parties are more than happy to accuse the other of it. In truth, both parties relish the opportunity to move a few lines and maximize their electoral power, and both parties have been guilty. Partisan gerrymandering, incidentally, largely explains why there are so often unopposed races in important elections.
“Gerrymandering is a bipartisan offense,” said former congressman Rick Boucher in 2015. “Democrats and Republicans do it.” At the time, Boucher, a democrat, was co-chairing a bipartisan reform panel with former Lieutenant Governor Bill Bolling, a Republican. The current proposal for this constitutional amendment derives in part from that panel.
Now, redistricting is an enormously complex issue. Virginians don’t live in neatly-defined, squared-off, like-minded units. The goal is always to have electoral districts which are contiguous, compact, and roughly the same size in population. We also want to be sure the minority vote is not unduly squelched. But these are all elusive goals, impossible to achieve with perfection. Urban centers are heavy in population and trend Democratic. Rural areas are more sparsely populated and lately have leaned Republican. In something as large as a congressional district, or even something as small as a House of Delegates district, it’s never possible to create a map that satisfies everyone and is fair beyond any dispute.
Nonetheless, the current system, whereby the party in power in Richmond dominates the redistricting process, cannot help but create partisan results. This is why Amendment No. 1 restructures the process. Should it pass, redistricting will be administered by a commission consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight non-legislators. The first eight will be appointed by the political entities in Richmond; the second eight chosen by a panel of retired judges. The commission will redraw boundaries and send the result (approved by a super-majority) to the General Assembly to approve. Should no agreement be reached, the state Supreme Court would then take up the issue. For a better and more complete explanation of Amendment No. 1, look here: elections.virginia.gov/proposed-constitutional-amendment-2020/.
What worries a lot of people who oppose the Amendment is that last provision. It seems quite likely that the commission will fail from time to time (maybe even every time!) to draft a map that fails to find full support of everyone involved. This means the Commonwealth’s highest court will end up drawing boundaries, taking the voice of the people, through elected representatives, out of the final process.
Perhaps. Or perhaps that eventuality will give the commission and the legislature the impetus to redraw districts in a truly bi-partisan way, as fairly as an impossible task can be done.
Should the whole process land in the Supreme Court’s lap, one concern is that partisanship could then shape the outcome. Justices are, after all, appointed by partisan politicians to their post. But we also routinely trust judges to be as impartial and fair-minded as humans can reasonably be in adjudicating weighty matters. Think about the alternative for a moment. To avoid giving potential redistricting authority to justices who may have partisan leanings, we’d be leaving the process in the hands of elected leaders who definitely have political motivations.
A final note: often these ballot initiatives are written in ways that can easily confuse the voter.
This year, the referendum is phrased as a yes or no question. If you think the proposed commission for redistricting is a good idea, vote yes. If you think it’s no improvement over the current way we do it, vote no. With full awareness that there’s no perfect way to handle this complex issue, I’ll be voting yes.
