Long: We are all part of Woody Williams' Gold Star Family

Here’s some breaking news for you: time passes. Dashing heroes become old men. One generation fades into history and another arises, hopefully willing to learn a thing or two from their predecessors. It’s just the nature of things.

I once did a study of the last surviving veterans of major American wars, and averaged the time they lived after their conflict ended. It was around 90 years, meaning that (given extended life spans nowadays) sometime in the next 15 years or so we’ll read about the death of the last known World War II veteran. If I’m still around then, I’ll mourn and tell my grandkids (whether they like it or not) about some of the “Greatest Generation” that I’ve known.

That day’s not here yet — there are still WWII veterans around to tell their stories. But I felt like we crossed a line in history and closed an era last week with the death of Hershel “Woody” Williams. Woody was the last of the 473 World War II servicemen to receive the nation’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor.

It would be presumptuous for me to call Woody a friend, but I was privileged to meet him and spend a little time with him on a few occasions. I’ve spoken to lots of veterans, but no others with that sky blue ribbon around their neck. I regret that I never found an adequate way to express the honor it was to be in his presence.

As I write this, news arrives that Williams will lie in state at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., another singular honor afforded to only a few historic figures. It’s fitting that such would be the case, however. Woody not only exemplified battlefield heroics; his life afterward, bearing the medal and the considerable weight that comes with it, was a life of humility, service and sharing glory with so many others.

Woody grew up not too far away, in rural West Virginia, and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943 (partly because he thought the uniform snazzier than the Army’s). February 1945 found him on Iwo Jima, where his unbelievable attack on multiple enemy pillboxes warranted the nation’s highest honor. I won’t try to describe what he did. You’ll have to look up an adequate description of his valor. Yet he’d be the first to tell you he was nothing special — and you’d be the first to disbelieve him.

He was a hero in war and a hero in peace. Woody stayed in the Marine Corps Reserve after WWII and worked for the Veterans Administration. Like many combat vets, Williams struggled to come to grips with what had happened; he found solace in religious faith and service to others. He served as chaplain of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for more than a third of a century.

The day Williams died, I happened to have a prearranged lunch meeting with Bob, a Silver Star-awarded paratrooper from the Korean War. He’s also a West Virginian and a lifelong friend of Woody Williams; Bob spoke to him at least weekly and has written about the man he called “a friend and a buddy.” I expressed heartfelt condolences, and listened to some great stories. Then we discussed not battlefield heroics but the effort that filled Woody’s later years.

Woody came to believe that, while the heroes who gave their lives in battle had many monuments and memorials around the country, the families they left behind were too often forgotten. And yet they also made a great, irreplaceable sacrifice. He began a foundation to place in each state a “Gold Star Families Memorial Monument” to honor the unremembered, whose scars are less visible but no less real. Woody knew their pain — in his teenage years before enlisting he occasionally delivered the dreaded Western Union telegrams that tore out a mother or wife’s heart.

By his death, there were 104 Gold Star Monuments completed, at least one built or planned in each state. Woody’s presence at them was also a cathartic experience for many Gold Star families — I’ve witnessed the tears and embraces myself.

I got the news of Woody’s death early, in a text from a friend at the WWII Museum in New Orleans. I immediately responded with a quote from Patton: “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.” Woody is survived by his loving family and a grateful nation. We are all his Gold Star Family now.