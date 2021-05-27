Long: We need a pandemic commission

I’ve used a standard quip for more than a year now about the pandemic: You know, COVID-20 is out there somewhere waiting for us.
We likely haven’t seen the last public health crisis. Someday, maybe in your lifespan or maybe afterwards, there will almost certainly be another outbreak like COVID-19 that will require extraordinary responses on local, national, and international levels.
The most recent coronavirus crisis caught us by surprise, and it may well be that, with more understanding of the unprecedented situation, things could have been done differently. For that reason, the time to start planning for the next pandemic, to write the manual on how best to respond, is now.
I know we’re always awash in commissions and investigations. Often they accomplish little but inflation of egos. But I believe the federal government, and perhaps all fifty states as well, should assemble nonpolitical panels of experts from a variety of fields to study our reactions to Covid-19. The goal should not be partisan finger-pointing, but a sober analysis of what worked and didn’t.
Thankfully, we seem to be approaching some conclusion of the current crisis, with vaccinations going into arms and restrictions being lifted. There was never going to be a sudden pandemic off switch making it all abruptly stop, but some light is glimmering at the end of the tunnel.
Health professionals, academics, government officials, economists, and a hundred other permutations of experts are already analyzing and crunching numbers about the last year-and-a-half.
Some will conclude there was vast overreaction; others that we got it pretty much right, since the worst-case scenarios didn’t occur. But I doubt anyone will conclude that absolutely no mistakes were made along the way. Some commission should soberly consider it all.
There would be a lot to consider for such a commission. None of the various responses to the crisis came without costs. The panel should carefully scrutinize what costs were greater than the accrued benefits.
For instance, closing schools almost certainly kept some kids from exposure to the virus. But at what cost to the students, from an educational and social standpoint?
Many kids did just fine in virtual classrooms—I’ve heard of some excelling. But others have likely lost an entire year of education. Was it worth it, given that most healthy kids seem to have been at low risk?
I won’t hazard a guess based solely on my own personal observations. But someone should study the subject dispassionately before we again have to consider whether to shut down schools.
We’ve heard repeatedly the call to “Follow the Science!” when it comes to COVID, as if the alternative was to throw sacrifices into a volcano and hope for the best.
Of course science must inform us. But the problem is that science isn’t a noun that lends itself readily to a definite article like “the.” Different practitioners of “the” science have asserted that masks were the key to stopping transmission of the virus and, alternatively, that masks did little good. Which one should we consider “the” science? The commission should study this question with eyes not at finger-pointing, but at drawing useful conclusions.
Case in point: do you remember when Gov. Northam extended the Virginia mask mandate to include children between five and ten? I wondered at the time if this was “following the science” or just taking a wild guess. Had there been studies that found a spike in transmission among unmasked second-graders? If there was, I never heard about it. Did that particular order provide a real benefit? Let’s find out, not to accuse, but to know better next time.
Remember also that at the beginning, when we were talking about “two weeks to flatten the curve,” the concern was not that this pandemic would rapidly decimate the population like a Hollywood zombie plague.
We also knew we couldn’t reasonably keep COVID deaths at zero. The fear instead was that if too many people caught the virulent disease simultaneously, hospitals would be overwhelmed and necessities like respirators and personal protective equipment would be in dangerously short supply. That did seem to happen in places, but thankfully not everywhere.
So a commission should develop recommendations for future pandemics on what our supply of respirators and PPE should be, so next time we can look the virus in the eye and say “we’re ready!”
Knowledge is power. Right now, we don’t really know what worked and what was little more than useless gesture. Let’s find out before the next crisis.