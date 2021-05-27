Long: We need a pandemic commission

I’ve used a standard quip for more than a year now about the pandemic: You know, COVID-20 is out there somewhere waiting for us.

We likely haven’t seen the last public health crisis. Someday, maybe in your lifespan or maybe afterwards, there will almost certainly be another outbreak like COVID-19 that will require extraordinary responses on local, national, and international levels.

The most recent coronavirus crisis caught us by surprise, and it may well be that, with more understanding of the unprecedented situation, things could have been done differently. For that reason, the time to start planning for the next pandemic, to write the manual on how best to respond, is now.

I know we’re always awash in commissions and investigations. Often they accomplish little but inflation of egos. But I believe the federal government, and perhaps all fifty states as well, should assemble nonpolitical panels of experts from a variety of fields to study our reactions to Covid-19. The goal should not be partisan finger-pointing, but a sober analysis of what worked and didn’t.