Long: When can we return to normal?

We’re in a brand-new year, a brand-new presidential administration, and not far away is the one-year anniversary of words like “pandemic” and “social-distancing” entering our daily vocabulary. It’s a good time to take stock and ask questions. Such as “what’s next?” And “when does ‘normal’ return?” Or does it ever?
Of course, much has changed in just a few months. Vaccines are available, and slowly being disseminated. Too slowly in the eyes of many; but others I’ve heard are hesitant to submit to a medical treatment that is so all-fire new. The resultant fact is this: Covid-19 is not going to dissipate like a morning fog.
And so, we wait in a lock-down limbo that once was supposed to last only a few weeks. Restaurants remain restricted; many businesses have already failed; education usually remains partially if not wholly online; college teams play in empty arenas; high school athletes often can’t compete at all. Most of us accept these situations with some degree of support or resignation, but these things do not come without costs.
So what conditions, what metrics, must prevail for the nation fully to reopen? I ask this not as one of the skeptics who consider the whole pandemic some sort of hoax or global conspiracy to sell bleach products. Sure, the disease can be minor and the survival rate is high outside of some at-risk demographics. But 400,000 American dead is no hoax and no laughing matter.
Instead, I ask as someone who firmly believes that at some point society has to return to pre-lockdown interaction even at the risk of more people contracting Covid. I don’t know pretend to know what that point is. But I think we should begin discussing the nature of life and risk.
Sound heartless? I hope not. It may seem noble to proclaim theaters can’t reopen until there is zero risk of a patron contracting the virus. But the truth is, no one really believes all risk can be mitigated. If we did believe that, and tried to create such a safe world, we’d end up with a lifestyle no one wants.
(Also, remember that the shut-downs were ostensibly never about preventing every single case of Covid—an impossible goal. They were about limiting the spread to ensure that our healthcare infrastructure was not overrun.)
A while ago I heard a certain professional say she would quit her job if her employer mandated she go back to work in conditions slightly less locked-down than they had been. I can understand her anxiety. But, I thought, it doesn’t stand up to much scrutiny. This time last year, didn’t she automatically accept the risk of injury and death each morning when she got into her car and drove to work?
Absolutely we all want to minimize risk of harm. But if the level of risk we are willing to accept is zero or virtually zero, life becomes immobilized. Think of the things we’d do without if we determined that no risk of injury or death is acceptable. Stairways, bathtubs, bicycles, swimming pools, solid foods, athletic contests, electricity, childbirth—any of these and myriad other things will kill people this year.
We could virtually eliminate all traffic fatalities by only manufacturing vehicles with a top speed of 5 MPH. But every one of us would agree that the costs of such a policy outweigh the benefits, even though many people will die as a result of not implementing it.
Similarly, at some point we will need to determine whether the benefits of teaching kids to read in a traditional classroom outweigh the risk of spreading contagions. Perhaps we aren’t at that point yet, but what will determine when we are?
The excitement of cheering for your team in a packed stadium; the joy of gathering in a large group to celebrate something; the comfort of a funeral visitation with dozens, hundreds of friends and family; the exuberance of a day at a crowded beach or on a cruise ship; the satisfaction of running a small business. All of these carry risk, and all bring reward.
Again, I don’t advocate lifting all restrictions and throwing away our masks immediately. But we need to start moving in that direction by deciding what realistic benchmarks can define a return to normal. There is also the distinct likelihood that some other microbe in the future brings another global health crisis. By carefully studying what worked and didn’t work this pandemic, we’ll be better prepared for the next.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.