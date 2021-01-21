Long: When can we return to normal?

Instead, I ask as someone who firmly believes that at some point society has to return to pre-lockdown interaction even at the risk of more people contracting Covid. I don’t know pretend to know what that point is. But I think we should begin discussing the nature of life and risk.

Sound heartless? I hope not. It may seem noble to proclaim theaters can’t reopen until there is zero risk of a patron contracting the virus. But the truth is, no one really believes all risk can be mitigated. If we did believe that, and tried to create such a safe world, we’d end up with a lifestyle no one wants.

(Also, remember that the shut-downs were ostensibly never about preventing every single case of Covid—an impossible goal. They were about limiting the spread to ensure that our healthcare infrastructure was not overrun.)

A while ago I heard a certain professional say she would quit her job if her employer mandated she go back to work in conditions slightly less locked-down than they had been. I can understand her anxiety. But, I thought, it doesn’t stand up to much scrutiny. This time last year, didn’t she automatically accept the risk of injury and death each morning when she got into her car and drove to work?