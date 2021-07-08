Long: When the future seemed lighter than air

Every so often I amuse myself by looking at some of those “100-Years-Ago This Month” sort of websites. That’s how I realized that it was 100 years ago yesterday that US Navy blimp C-3 was lost in Norfolk during a test flight.
Two sentences in you may be saying “Huh? Who cares about some century old blimp?” And you’d be right. You’ve never heard of it because as aerial disasters go the loss of the C-3 was not exactly epic in scope. While the vessel was destroyed, the crew of six were able to avert disaster by landing safely and quickly evacuating, with the loss of no lives. However, the minor episode 10 decades ago gives me the opening to write about a topic that has fascinated me since childhood: the slender window in time when lighter-than-air aviation seemed to be the wave of the future. A century ago, blimps and airships were calculated to become key ingredients in not only travel but also military advancement. And Virginia — specifically the old Naval Air Station Hampton Roads in Norfolk — was an epicenter.
We’ve long been accustomed to safe, reliable, efficient air travel being available with a few mouse clicks and some interminable waiting in uncomfortable chairs. But in the early 1920s, airplanes (heavier-than-air aircraft) were still new technology. While the years since the Wright Brothers had seen impressive improvements, airplanes were still limited in range and functionality. No forward-thinking aviation experts discounted the future of the fixed-wing aircraft, but there also seemed to be great promise in flying gasbags.
Incidentally, an airship is any powered and steerable flying contraption that is lighter than air. It comes in several varieties. A blimp is a basically a balloon with no internal support structure. The shape of the blimp is created by pressurized gas inside, and if deflated it collapses. A dirigible (or rigid airship), on the other hand, has an internal framework which will hold the shape if deflated. Zeppelin is really a brand name; the Zeppelin Company of Germany produced rigid airships for years (and a successor still does). So, contrary to what you may think, the Hindenburg was an airship, a Zeppelin, and a dirigible, but it wasn’t a blimp. Look at the film of the famous 1936 disaster and you’ll see the framework as it burns.
If an airship has to be lighter than air when inflated with gas, there are really only two options: hydrogen or helium. Hydrogen is abundant and easy to produce, but highly combustible (see, again, the Hindenburg film). Helium is rare and nonflammable, and while lighter than air is twice as heavy as hydrogen (reducing the payload capacity of the airship). However, back in the day, the United States controlled most of the world’s helium, and wasn’t keen to share such a strategic commodity with other nations.
But back to the brief history of the U.S. Navy airships. With airplanes such a question mark, the U.S. Navy’s Bureau of Aeronautics, led by the fascinating Adm. William Moffett, systematically explored airships for patrolling the coast, watching for subs (World War I was still a potent memory), and other military applications. The C-3 was one of 10 blimps ordered by the Navy for tests. Little remembered today, the C-Series blimps were the first to use helium, the first to attach an airplane beneath, and the first to track torpedoes and submarines from the air. But they were not terribly reliable, and sometimes dangerous. The C-Series was retired by 1922.
Still, airships seemed to have great promise, especially the dirigibles Akron and Macon. Sleek and fast, they were even designed as “flying aircraft carriers” with the capability of delivering winged aircraft. But the great weakness was vulnerability to the weather.
Most people would probably guess that the loss of Hindenburg ended enthusiasm for airships. But actually, the 1933 loss of Akron, three years before, is what largely squelched the Navy airship drive. Caught in a storm, Akron crashed into the ocean with the loss of 73 men, including Moffett. Only three men survived; another Navy blimp conducting search operations for more survivors also crashed, costing two more lives. Meanwhile, airplanes were becoming more and more reliable. Airships suddenly seemed disasters waiting to happen. They didn’t go away, but they weren’t going to win any wars.
Today, if you ever think of an airship, it’s probably while watching a football game. But a century ago, the future of aviation appeared to many to be lighter than air.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.