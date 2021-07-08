Long: When the future seemed lighter than air

Incidentally, an airship is any powered and steerable flying contraption that is lighter than air. It comes in several varieties. A blimp is a basically a balloon with no internal support structure. The shape of the blimp is created by pressurized gas inside, and if deflated it collapses. A dirigible (or rigid airship), on the other hand, has an internal framework which will hold the shape if deflated. Zeppelin is really a brand name; the Zeppelin Company of Germany produced rigid airships for years (and a successor still does). So, contrary to what you may think, the Hindenburg was an airship, a Zeppelin, and a dirigible, but it wasn’t a blimp. Look at the film of the famous 1936 disaster and you’ll see the framework as it burns.

If an airship has to be lighter than air when inflated with gas, there are really only two options: hydrogen or helium. Hydrogen is abundant and easy to produce, but highly combustible (see, again, the Hindenburg film). Helium is rare and nonflammable, and while lighter than air is twice as heavy as hydrogen (reducing the payload capacity of the airship). However, back in the day, the United States controlled most of the world’s helium, and wasn’t keen to share such a strategic commodity with other nations.