Long: You didn't have to care for monarchy to admire Queen Elizabeth II

It’s been three weeks since the death of Queen Elizabeth, so it’s hard to call it breaking news. But I hope you’ll indulge me in a few observations about the event, because, as chance would have it, I was on the ground in Britain at the time and got to witness some of the public reaction firsthand. In fact, the news of the Queen’s passing was announced at almost the moment we landed on British soil.

While in England our group spent some time with acclaimed historian Alex Kershaw — a Brit by birth, though he’s lived in the U.S. for decades. He expounded for our group on what it all meant to him.

Calling himself “a republican with a small r,” Kershaw said he’d grown to appreciate America’s anti-monarchical bent (you might be surprised to learn how many British citizens agree with him on that). But the ubiquitous queen, he said, the only one he’s ever known, was “Britain’s greatest public servant” and nearly universally beloved. The British people were not surprised by the death of the 96-year-old, but still, he said, “we’re terribly sad.”

And he was right. People were sad in ways we Americans could probably never understand. In London we stayed in a hotel adjacent to Buckingham Palace. The late queen was still in Scotland, but immense crowds were surrounding the Palace nonetheless to pay respects and leave flowers.

I took the time to stroll down toward the iconic main gates but couldn’t get anywhere near them. I observed the crowd and saw tearful faces waiting in lines (sorry — queues) that would consume hours of their day.

People seemingly from across the globe stood next to British subjects, clutching flowers and hand-drawn cards. I couldn’t join their grief, but I could certainly sense it. At dinner at a pub the proprietor raised his glass and, with quavering voice, called for a toast which, he reminded us, had not been given in seven decades at his establishment: God Save the King.

Now, let me say at once that a royal enthusiast is the last thing I’d ever call myself. I’ve often joked, usually when someone starts discussing the latest monarchical gossip around me, that I couldn’t bring myself to care one way or the other.

As far as I’ve always been concerned, my ancestors fought a revolution precisely so I wouldn’t have to give these people a second thought. American fascination with the various royal nuptials has likewise always baffled me. When Prince Whatshisname married Princess Whosit I paid about as much attention as they did to my wedding.

But I’ll also readily admit a certain amount of respect for the late queen. Her decades of rule — encompassing my entire life, until this month — were an unparalleled achievement. Her devotion to duty and unwavering commitment to the people of her realm could not be questioned. And she belonged to the generation I’ve come greatly to admire: the ones who fought and won World War II.

I once met a veteran who was a truck mechanic in Britain during the war. One slow day he decided to kill time playing cards with a young English girl in grease-stained coveralls. Only later did he realize that the chipper teenager was Princess Elizabeth. Stop and think about this: here was an aristocrat who could have gone anywhere while her nation struggled; perhaps taken refuge in Canada. No one would have blamed her a bit. Yet her family opted to stay in England and face the Blitz; she, doing menial service with blackened fingernails. Why? Because her people needed that symbol, much more than the oil changes she learned to do. That girl would become queen, and in her reign showed much the same sort of patriotic sense of duty — for decades.

And that’s where I think we can pause and express sincere admiration for Elizabeth II. To be sure, she wasn’t us. She never missed a meal, never clipped a coupon, never balanced her checkbook when the car payment was due. But I don’t get the sense many common British people ever thought she thought she was their better.

And she made sacrifices of a sort. Being queen constrained what she could do; most importantly, she couldn’t fail to be the monarch Britain expected her to be. She had people depending on her, looking to her for an example of propriety and responsibility and stability. She had a role to play, and she played it well. We’ll never see another like her.