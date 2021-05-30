Love: What Memorial Day is about

I try to imagine what fear he felt to be taken from his mountain environment and being this far away from home.

After three months, he was given a 30-day furlough. This was the summer of 1943.

I can remember him telling me about the armadillos in Louisiana. We enjoyed his time home and it was sad when he left.

No mail was received from him for months, and when he did write, his mail was censored. He could not say where he was or what he was doing. He could only say he was in Europe and was seeing some action.

The letters he wrote would take 3-4 weeks to arrive. His letters indicated he was in battles and a lot of mud and rain in 1943 and 1944.

Earl wrote my two older sisters who were married and lived in Fieldale. They baked cookies, made fruit cakes and mailed them to him. He would write back how much he enjoyed them even though he sometimes was in a foxhole, covered with mud and cold.

He never wrote where he was but said he had seen action, and he was getting used to it. He would mail a type of money order to mama to help out at home.

Daddy worked for the highway system, now VDOT. He walked 4 miles to Sydnorsville and would work 8 or 9 hours for $1 a day.