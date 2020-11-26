Lovelette: Hope in America

Of course, back then, a healthy buffer existed between each one of us. Without the advent of social media, we had no idea what deep dark thoughts existed within the minds of each other. Up to the minute posts of how we were processing life didn’t exist. The only way that you could gain insight into what a neighbor was having for dinner was if you happened to walk by their home when their windows were open and the breeze was just right. Sometimes, if the smell was good, you might knock on the door and they would invite you in for a meal. Times were simpler then. Frankly, I don’t think it’s healthy for humans to be in contact with each other 24/7.

Social media has become a flame fest of toxic emotions. Sort of like a psychological dumping ground. Where folks pick sides and engage in cyber war against each other. The calamity being that each side is the same and they go at each other hard in a fruitless battle. Meme upon meme is posted in ridiculous attempts to fortify each other's self-centered beliefs.

It baffles me that while we are in an age where unlimited information is at our fingertips, our culture resorts to nitpicking and name calling, instead of collaborating to build bridges over the gaps that keep the sides apart. Imagine the possibilities that exist in a society that uses a little less ego and a little more understanding.