Lovelette: Hope in America

America, and the world in general, have gone through monumental changes in the last 60 years. From advances in technology and medicine to seismic paradigm shifts in romance and religion, life is quite different today than it was back in the 1960s. Yet, some elements of life, like racism, division, and anger, remain in a similar place within the dualistic mind of America.
As a society, we have reaped the benefits of the many advances that have come our way. In the process, our world has become smaller. In spite of certain political traits, our economy has become global and we rely on each other more today than at any other time in our world history. With this growth, and the various advances that have come with it, I also feel that we are losing something that is fundamental to our existence and is paramount to our future survival. That is, our humanity.
Despite all of the modes of connecting today, our division is becoming wider. More and more, society is heading down an egocentric path that is self-serving and dualistic. Meaning that there has to be a winner and a loser that is defined by a self-centered viewpoint. Seemingly, many folks are oblivious to the detrimental effects that this life approach has on all of us. In my opinion, if we continue to pull apart as a human race, we will hasten our demise.
In my youth, if you needed a hand, a neighbor was always close by to lend one. In return, you did the same thing when called for. Manners, like "please" and "thank you," happened as a matter of course. We held doors for each other and exchanged kind greetings. In general, there was trust in God and in each other. Certainly, these actions take place today. But by and large, they are becoming exceptions to the rule. I believe that they are further diminished when divisive actions are taken.
Of course, back then, a healthy buffer existed between each one of us. Without the advent of social media, we had no idea what deep dark thoughts existed within the minds of each other. Up to the minute posts of how we were processing life didn’t exist. The only way that you could gain insight into what a neighbor was having for dinner was if you happened to walk by their home when their windows were open and the breeze was just right. Sometimes, if the smell was good, you might knock on the door and they would invite you in for a meal. Times were simpler then. Frankly, I don’t think it’s healthy for humans to be in contact with each other 24/7.
Social media has become a flame fest of toxic emotions. Sort of like a psychological dumping ground. Where folks pick sides and engage in cyber war against each other. The calamity being that each side is the same and they go at each other hard in a fruitless battle. Meme upon meme is posted in ridiculous attempts to fortify each other's self-centered beliefs.
It baffles me that while we are in an age where unlimited information is at our fingertips, our culture resorts to nitpicking and name calling, instead of collaborating to build bridges over the gaps that keep the sides apart. Imagine the possibilities that exist in a society that uses a little less ego and a little more understanding.
In spite of it all, there is hope. One by one, and little by little, we can become open to other possibilities. A simple litmus test would be to consider your own attitude and approach to life. Are you a source of compassion, patience, understanding, tolerance, respect, kindness, and love? Or, do you bring, division, anger, frustration, judgment, intolerance, fear, resentment, and hate? How each of us proceeds in life is a matter of choice. Faith in something bigger than oneself is a reasonable place to start. Improving your knowledge of spiritual elements and the contrasting effect of non-spiritual choices is a good practice to engage in. The more we know about this aspect of life, the better our chances are of a prosperous future. There is a very good book available called “The Periodic Table of Spiritual Elements.” I encourage you to read it or seek other sources as you desire. Change is needed and it starts with the person that looks back at you from your mirror.
Lovelette has worked in the semiconductor industry as a Program Manager for the last 42 years. He lives in Vermont.
