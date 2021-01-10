Lynch: Reconciliation in the Middle East at risk

After two and a half years of conflict, the Arabian Gulf nations of Saudi Arabia and Qatar have ended a feud that at one time threatened major disruptions to the world’s energy supplies. The conflict, known locally as The Rift, began in June 2017 when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt broke all diplomatic, economic and trade relations with the small kingdom of Qatar. The four nations accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and undermining the peace of the region by allowing Al Jazeera to broadcast from the capital city of Doha.

Airspace was closed to Qatari planes. Citizens of the four nations were ordered home and Qatari citizens were ordered to leave neighboring states, breaking up families and destroying careers. In addition, Saudi Arabia closed the land border and discouraged all forms of trade with Qatar, causing temporary food shortages.

Americans have good reason to cheer the end of The Rift. Thanks to the Trump administration, the U.S. is energy independent, but that could change quickly if Joe Biden makes good on his threats to attack the coal and oil industries. (Sixty percent of the world’s oil flows through the Gulf.) In addition, Qatar is home to the largest U.S. military base in the region, a facility vital to missions from support for U.S. troops in Afghanistan to the fight against piracy.