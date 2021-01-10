Lynch: Reconciliation in the Middle East at risk

After two and a half years of conflict, the Arabian Gulf nations of Saudi Arabia and Qatar have ended a feud that at one time threatened major disruptions to the world’s energy supplies. The conflict, known locally as The Rift, began in June 2017 when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt broke all diplomatic, economic and trade relations with the small kingdom of Qatar. The four nations accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and undermining the peace of the region by allowing Al Jazeera to broadcast from the capital city of Doha.
Airspace was closed to Qatari planes. Citizens of the four nations were ordered home and Qatari citizens were ordered to leave neighboring states, breaking up families and destroying careers. In addition, Saudi Arabia closed the land border and discouraged all forms of trade with Qatar, causing temporary food shortages.
Americans have good reason to cheer the end of The Rift. Thanks to the Trump administration, the U.S. is energy independent, but that could change quickly if Joe Biden makes good on his threats to attack the coal and oil industries. (Sixty percent of the world’s oil flows through the Gulf.) In addition, Qatar is home to the largest U.S. military base in the region, a facility vital to missions from support for U.S. troops in Afghanistan to the fight against piracy.
Qatar strenuously denied that it supported terrorism. Indeed, barely a month into the crisis, the country signed a comprehensive agreement with the U.S. Treasury Department to stop terrorists from using Qatari banks. It insisted that Al Jazeera is an independent broadcaster.
The four Rift nations assumed that tiny Qatar, with a population of 2 million (most of whom are not Qatari citizens) and an exposed position between the Gulf giants of Saudi Arabia and Iran, would knuckle under almost immediately. They were to be sorely disappointed.
Instead, the Qatari government made a series of effective moves to negate the impact of the Rift. As the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and boasting the highest per capita income in the world, Qatar had a “rainy day” fund of almost $350 billion. A run on Qatari banks, for example, was stopped when the government made deposits of over $30 billion. More money was provided to Qatari Air and other air carriers to compensate for the expenses connected to longer flight times, made necessary by the closure of neighboring air space. New Trade routes were established. Saudi had been Qatar’s main provider of milk, until a Qatari entrepreneur spent hundreds of millions to build a domestic dairy industry from scratch.
So resilient did Qatar prove to be, that it looked that the crisis might drag on indefinitely. The likely catalyst for settlement was fear of a resurgent Iran. As President, Donald Trump was implacable in his determination to isolate and weaken Iran, the world’s biggest and most ruthless supporter of terrorism since its 1979 revolution. By contrast, Vice President Joe Biden supported the flawed Iran nuclear deal, supported the Obama administration’s release of over $130 billion to Teheran, and supported lifting the sanctions that hold the terrorists in Iran’s government at bay.
With Iran regaining its strength and global reach under a Biden administration, the vulnerable Arab nations on the other side of the Gulf probably saw the Rift as a luxury they could no longer afford. According to published accounts, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was instrumental in facilitating the surprising settlement. Trump himself praised the deal soon after it was announced.
The end of the Rift should be recognized as another Middle East success for Trump. Along with four Arab nations settling their differences with Israel (UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco), Trump managed to weaken the Iranian regime significantly, to the point where the Iranian dictators believed they have to choice but to open their society or face an economic meltdown, the dictators’ worst nightmare.
With the lifelines that Biden is likely to toss their way, militant Iran will get up off the mat where Trump had them and crack down again, dashing hopes for freedom in that country and making dangerous conflicts in the energy-rich Gulf region a near certainty. Qatar and its neighbors will need all the unity they can get to face the dangers ahead. Trump’s efforts may postpone the day of reckoning.
Lynch is John P. Wheeler Professor of Political Science at Hollins University. He is currently writing a book on Qatar and The Rift.