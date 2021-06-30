Majors and Jarrell: Wake up to injustice of MVP

By month’s end the Roanoke court gave MVP immediate access — reminding landowners “one of the burdens of ‘common citizenship’ is that a person’s land is sometimes taken for the common good.” West Virginia courts followed suit.

Eminent domain cases typically result in a money judgment or negotiated settlement — so called “just” compensation. Thus, shackled on the downside of this playing field, most have settled. Less than ten remain set for trial. Only one of the original landowner cases has actually made it to a jury.

Attorneys, appraisers and other experts commonly take their fee from a percentage of the total easement sale, from a security posted by MVP in the court.

The landowner must pay attorneys, appraisers and taxes from the sale proceeds. Rural landowners — often strangers to a metrocentric and, by definition, privileged legal system ruled by jurists of significant government and industry experience — see it as ripe for abuse by those who would capitalize on their misfortune. One asked a prospective attorney in a public forum, “You mean for you to get paid, I have to lose?”