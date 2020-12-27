Malore: How good were the good old days?

Three TV stations, local radio? My mother eventually disappeared into apartment with easy chair, TV, frozen food. She became obese, expert on football, slept with TV on. Now like many I’ve become an information junkie. Difference is we can interact with screen characters. Less passive, more active. For many work, education, social life is online. Tool guy like me also loves how to do it utube videos. There’s struggling to turn things off, take a walk, yoga, stretching, talk to in the flesh humans of planet earth. But back to three channels, AM radio, Sunday morning sermon, not wise I think.

World leadership? I’m cautious of we’re number one shouting. Military might, best tools, toys, tanks, likely we are number one. Depression, obesity, racism, materialism, pollution, right up near the top too. Saving the world from oppression, poverty, authoritarian rule? We helped with that. But using tech skills to arm the world against each other, bad karma likely follows. Maybe export of pop culture, art, music, movies, tech does more good than blowing up another bad regime not like ours.