Malore: How good were the good old days?

Seeing MAGA hats I wondered. Which parts of those good old days would I want back? This Boomer had a lower middle class childhood. Muscle cars, frozen food, Vietnam, college, military life, factory jobs, drop out hippie life, back to nature, our culture. A passive depressed teen I missed good drugs, sex, music, adventures. Friends sometimes say, time wasted being hippies! Hippie, back to the land culture also helped bring awareness to possible thermonuclear war, fascism, junk food, ecological degradation, chronic pessimism. Sure some got addicted, wounded, deluded. Overabundance of good stuff, too much fun? Most eventually found balance, survived unique times. We interacted with culture, times changed, most adapted.
High-paying manufacturing jobs? My factory made crappy but cheap sheet metal cabinets. Still see them around, rusty, dented, sagging. But friendships based on being part of a team, I’d like that back. Using hands and head, working with tools, like that returning too. Monotonous, dangerous, stressful, mind numbing production work, making crappy stuff, no desire for that again. Steady paycheck, always nice. Understanding how things are put together, all might benefit from that.
Family life? Italian grandparents made great food for Sunday outings. Family still lived in the same city or close by. We could walk or bike to their houses. Doesn’t everybody want that back? Apparently not. Started telling folks in later life, I want a tribe not just a family. Tribes can be composed of families. Also wanderers, kin sharing work and play, friendships, bondings, caregivers, caretakers, helpers, lovers, misfits. I miss the mixed age, gender, class tribe. No reason believing family is the only means of survival, growth, nurturing on planet earth. Humans are complex, curious, adaptable, wounded, needy, uniquely lovable. Genes may continue through family lines. Memes (ideas, information, relationships) get passed on in all sorts of unusual ways.
Three TV stations, local radio? My mother eventually disappeared into apartment with easy chair, TV, frozen food. She became obese, expert on football, slept with TV on. Now like many I’ve become an information junkie. Difference is we can interact with screen characters. Less passive, more active. For many work, education, social life is online. Tool guy like me also loves how to do it utube videos. There’s struggling to turn things off, take a walk, yoga, stretching, talk to in the flesh humans of planet earth. But back to three channels, AM radio, Sunday morning sermon, not wise I think.
World leadership? I’m cautious of we’re number one shouting. Military might, best tools, toys, tanks, likely we are number one. Depression, obesity, racism, materialism, pollution, right up near the top too. Saving the world from oppression, poverty, authoritarian rule? We helped with that. But using tech skills to arm the world against each other, bad karma likely follows. Maybe export of pop culture, art, music, movies, tech does more good than blowing up another bad regime not like ours.
Thirty cents a gallon gas, muscle cars? We lusted after the cars, even more than the girls! I even had a classic Harley Davidson motorcycle. It made noise, went fast, but not so far. Figured out it was better to go far by not working as much to get that bigger car or bike. More time, money, energy gets invested in travel adventures, explorations, education. Muscle cars never made sense for city driving or the few times used on a race track. Still waiting for antigravity, even more affordable bikes with cities built to keep us safer from car culture. Move slower, experience more, a new motto.
Good old time religion? I remember some nice nuns. Maybe sad, but tolerant of us wild or depressed kids plotting escape from family, city, church. Introduced to other religions I gained respect for Hinduism, Native American traditions, Buddhism, Quakerism, Sufism, even sing and dance a lot New Age party church with disco ball. Wish we could at least put some fun back in fundamentalism, celebrate diverse interesting practices, holidays, foods, arts of other traditions. But it’s hard work developing tolerance, easier dividing things into a black and white or us against them world, a recipe for conflict, suffering.
Make America Great Again? Show me the list, your choices, before wearing hat or chanting mantra. RIP, lots of the good old days were crappy for me. Can we desire fantasy of American greatness, without understanding flaws and what can be done to alleviate sufferings? Pretending everything will be made great again by tweaking the parts of some great big mechanical creation is a simplistic way of viewing our complex interconnected world. Grow a healthier planet!
Malore is a contractor, naturalist and writer living on the edge of Lexington.