Malore: Right speech

My rage at the world father had sharp observations sometimes. But suggestion of bringing back Hitler, his solution, or any authoritarian guy to whip us back into shape has unexpected consequences. Why listen to authoritarian leaders motivated by anger and limited understanding of our interconnected world? Better to surround self with diverse smart folks, then actually listen to them. We’re dependent on others in ways weirder than can be reasoned. Imagine connections, complexity of making that can’t live without it tool, a smart phone. We need each other to get those tools, toys, tanks together. Rugged individualism of frontier settlers may be inspirational. In reality no one makes their own tools, weaves cloth, forges even one gun bullet. We’re dependent on work, ideas, goods and gear of many others, near and far. We’re also obliged to be caretakers of resources on this one lovely planet with abundant and limited resources.