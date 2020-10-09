Malore: Right speech

By Devan Malore
Malore is a contractor, naturalist and writer living on the edge of Lexington.
Dumb, stupid, idiots, morons, losers! Words thrown around in media, with pictures, film, audio to prove a point. Can’t help thinking we educated “smarter” folks using similar language are generating even more conflict. Growing up with a rage at the front page world father I think chronic labeling of others based on perceived beliefs has bad results.
We all do business with people, like a local mechanic. Assuming they’re not educated or too stupid to deal with our messed up “real world” is common. Visit their shop, an entire car engine is lying in pieces, piles of nuts and bolts scattered around. We educated ones have no idea how that thing goes together, why it breaks down. Apparently others have knowledge and skills, different intelligence than moving zeros and ones, words and pictures around online. Some of us learn by reading, writing, talking. Others learn by making, doing, interacting. Most struggle, make mistakes, work with limitations. Real hard times arrive, hope to have a friend who can gut and cook a squirrel, rather than download the latest version of F’book.
Teachers dealing with young people or kids challenged to learn in traditional ways know it’s not a good idea calling others dumb, lazy, ignorant. Labeling can become self-fulfilling prophecy, even lead to anger, rebellion. Why bother being smart as you if you only yell at people like me anyway! Not defending ignorance. But maybe consider wisdom and compassion in dealing with limitations, pain, sufferings?
My rage at the world father had sharp observations sometimes. But suggestion of bringing back Hitler, his solution, or any authoritarian guy to whip us back into shape has unexpected consequences. Why listen to authoritarian leaders motivated by anger and limited understanding of our interconnected world? Better to surround self with diverse smart folks, then actually listen to them. We’re dependent on others in ways weirder than can be reasoned. Imagine connections, complexity of making that can’t live without it tool, a smart phone. We need each other to get those tools, toys, tanks together. Rugged individualism of frontier settlers may be inspirational. In reality no one makes their own tools, weaves cloth, forges even one gun bullet. We’re dependent on work, ideas, goods and gear of many others, near and far. We’re also obliged to be caretakers of resources on this one lovely planet with abundant and limited resources.
Elites once considered people unfortunates, rather than idiots, losers, jerks. No one knows backstories, karma, poor health, troubled histories, bad luck that creates weird or wounded humans. Buddhists mention right speech as a mental discipline worth developing. A challenge of our times is awareness, how unwise speech, anger, competition, chronic pessimism may do us in along with poorly thought out laws. Anger, an addictive drug, can be healing in small doses, move a person toward right action. Anger can also be lethal generated too much, too often. Competition, that push for Us winning against Them! It may not always be about winning. Sometimes it’s questioning and changing the game, which takes cooperation. Problems don’t get solved, even acknowledged when chronic pessimism takes hold. A Buddhist prayer, “May all Beings find happiness and the cause of happiness.” Especially those with greatest sufferings. Working together we’re capable of great things, immense healings. Right speech is especially difficult, but worth a try.
