Malore: Where's our flying car?

Although many have complicated lives, this isn’t the same as developing complexity.

Mihaly uses the example of waiting in a doctors office. A table displays diverse magazines.

Which ones, how many do you look through? Should interests be selective, a Darwinian focus on what might best lead to survival, economic, reproductive success? Or are we more curious, searching to understanding life connections beyond the familiar?

Accepting a seat on The Star Ship Enterprise or similar commercial voyage could mean giving up familiar family ties, dog walks, favorite food, vacations. Developing complexity may not be safe, easy, comfortable.

An optimistic future imagines more of us using technology, leisure time, for self development, expanding intellectual pursuits, emotional clarity, exploration and care of environment, improved optimal health.

Even relationship with our things changes when there’s time, motivation to better understand how things are made, best used, recycled. Channeling the inner scientist, engineer, artist, caretaker, new ways of toolmaking, work and play, helps create more complex individuals. Emotional maturity suggests circles of life cared for can also expand beyond nuclear family, relatives, friends, city blocks.