Manchin: When Appalachia succeeds, our entire country succeeds

ARC’s investments have moved the region forward over a number of decades. It began by building a highway system through the mountain range, which opened this region to a new era of growth. The regional poverty rate been cut by more than half. Additionally, the number of high-poverty counties has been cut by more than 60%. In counties that received ARC investments, employment increased at a 4.2% faster pace, and per capita income increased at a 5.5% faster pace, than in similar counties that did not receive ARC investments. In addition, the percentage of adults in the region with a high school diploma has nearly tripled since 1960, and students in Appalachia now graduate from high school at nearly the same rate as the national average.

While we recognize these accomplishments, we still have work to do. There are still highways to finish to better connect our states. The other “highway” system critical to our residents and businesses is the reliable, high-speed “broadband highway.” Job creation is not increasing at the same rate as the rest of the country, due in part to this factor. In addition, the nation’s substance use disorder crisis continues to disproportionately impact Appalachia. Even with the many grants made across the Appalachian region, roughly 20% of the region’s population is not served by a community water system, which again accentuates the disparity of our most distressed counties.