Manley: How Virginia can rebuild its economy

By David Manley
Manley is a board member of the Virginia Economic Developers Association and executive director of the Joint IDA of Wythe County.
If there is one thing we can all agree with —from our rolling mountains to our sandy beaches, and our most rural regions to our urban centers — it’s time to get Virginia’s economy back on track.
It’s time to get back to business.
It’s time to get back to work.
If we don’t start focusing on that now — focusing on the many tomorrows ahead of us while also working together to help slow the spread of COVID-19 — we could find Virginia falling further and further behind as a great state to do business.
As the Virginia General Assembly gears up for its special session this month, I encourage our legislators to focus on the following initiatives while working on the Commonwealth’s budget that the state’s collective professional economic developers believe strongly will help forge a strong path for the future.
There are no two ways about it. This is a critical time. Virginia needs to craft a revised budget that creates the greatest opportunity for COVID-19 pandemic recovery as well as long-term success.
While the continued financial support of foundational economic development efforts are important, there are several specific initiatives that are essential for Virginia’s recovery and prosperity.
We need to get Virginians back to work. Funding for workforce development and training programs – specifically the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program and Virginia Jobs Investment Program – will not only secure thousands of new jobs for unemployed Virginians but will also quickly provide the training Virginians need to get reemployed.
We need to have the infrastructure in place for businesses to want to locate and expand here. Currently, most of Virginia’s industrial sites are at a low level of readiness and require additional investment. The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program will help change that.
We need to connect ALL Virginians in an increasingly virtual environment. We MUST commit to funding broadband expansion. Internet access to all parts of the Commonwealth is essential to the State’s competitiveness. It drives job creation, promotes innovation, and expands markets for Virginia businesses.
We need to tell Virginia’s story across the globe. Even a great business climate and fully funded incentives are of limited use if we do not have the resources or the people to tell the Virginia story. This, however, is the area where past budget cuts and/or stagnant funding have hit the hardest. Virginia must reengage business leaders globally to ensure top of mind awareness of the state as a great place to do business.
Paying for the above programs were included in the budget passed by the General Assembly earlier this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic have in part remained unallotted. It is vital that this funding to be reinstated.
It is now more important than ever, when other states are pulling back on economic development, for Virginia to capitalize on its top rankings to help restore jobs lost and continue to grow and diversify the economy.
