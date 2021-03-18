Marar: Big Data Regs Must Balance Innovation and Privacy

It’s an important balancing act.

From managing pandemics to life-saving medical tech, cutting-edge innovations in data collection and use are rapidly transforming lives for the better.

But our society’s transition to a data-driven economy, where living off-the-grid is hardly an option, where there are growing concerns about data misuse and cyberattacks, and where governments routinely work with or compel private companies to surrender user data in the name of keeping us safe, brings valid privacy concerns.

Our leaders must promote the safe and secure collection and use of data by public and private actors alike, while ensuring that the rules of the road don’t leave behind innovators and those standing to benefit from rapidly evolving technology.

We can minimize the unintended consequences of the GDPR by including a wide range of stakeholders in the development of these rules.

The Atlantic Council GeoTech Commission has been doing this for years, as a public-private partnership bringing legislators, innovators and policy experts together to formulate legislation and regulations.