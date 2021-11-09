Marchman: The invasion of the 'QR' codes

Everywhere we look now there are little printed squares filled with what appear to be some kind of digital Rorschach Tests. They are in grocery store ads promoting “digital deals,” in churches on the back of pews where information cards and giving envelopes once were placed, on restaurant tables in place of menus, and even on seats in sporting venues. These little signs of the eminent artificial intelligence takeover of civilization almost appear to have spread as rapidly as COVID-19 and there is no doubt that the fear of the pandemic virus has accelerated their use in many ways.
If you walk into many restaurants today you are seldom offered a menu. Instead, you are seated at a table and referred to a little card with one of these QR code thingies and expected to use your “smartphone” to take a photo of the little box which hopefully will allow you to view the menu on that phone. Isn’t it wonderful to have to squint your eyes to read a 3” x 5” or smaller version of a menu instead of the 9” x 12” folder you once were given? The restaurant’s justification for this eye straining version of a menu was originally the avoidance of virus spread that might have occurred from shared printed menus, but one suspects that the real reason was to cut out the cost of printing menus. Yes, you can still ask for a real menu, but you might get a sloppily created, computer printed facsimile of a real menu that may, in fact, have been covered by the coughs of several previous diners.
Some churches now tell service attendees to scan the QR code on the back of the pew in front of them to access the “order of service,” what we once called the church bulletin, and doing so will automatically connect your phone to an icon you can use to unload your bank account into the church treasury. One wonders if families will soon be scanning QR codes to experience “virtual” baptisms or dedications of their infants or even weddings. Why risk being in the presence of disease spreading friends and family when you can get the ceremony or rite of choice by scanning a little box full of black squares and rectangles?
No one seems to have worried about those of us who don’t want to spend every minute of every waking hour with our noses buried in some wonderful little device that promises to enable its user to make his or her own videos that rival Hollywood’s best Cinemax productions. And would someone tell me why it is no longer enough to scan one’s store branded card at the checkout counter or device to get the best deals in the current week’s advertisements. Just what is the added value to the grocery store to add a second-tier scanning system that offers even better deals to those willing to use their special digital “ap” via some QR code? The most skeptical among us might wonder if that sinister little square might just be the store’s way of invading our computers to search out our most private wants and desires so they can offer them to us in those mailings of coupons sent to their “best customers.”
There is at least one grocery chain that allows those of us without smartphone aps to get their so-called “digital deals” by simply swiping our store “card” under their special kiosk’s scanner, seemingly avoiding any chance of a search of the inner works of our phones or computers. One wonders why the other grocers can’t do the same and avoid making those of us not enslaved to smartphones feel like second class citizens.
Interestingly, you or I can simply go online and create our own QR codes. I’m not sure why one might want to do this but I can envision having a little QR tattoo somewhere on my body that would allow those with the proper scanner to either save my life by downloading my entire medical history or those with more sinister motives to download my life savings by hacking into my own little portion of “the cloud.”
As QR codes continue to saturate our entire world I think I will design my personal QR code image to instruct the interrogating smartphone to immediately transfer a few thousand dollars into my Swiss bank account.
Marchman is professor emeritus of aerospace and ocean engineering and former associate dean of engineering at Virginia Tech.