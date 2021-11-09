Marchman: The invasion of the 'QR' codes

Some churches now tell service attendees to scan the QR code on the back of the pew in front of them to access the “order of service,” what we once called the church bulletin, and doing so will automatically connect your phone to an icon you can use to unload your bank account into the church treasury. One wonders if families will soon be scanning QR codes to experience “virtual” baptisms or dedications of their infants or even weddings. Why risk being in the presence of disease spreading friends and family when you can get the ceremony or rite of choice by scanning a little box full of black squares and rectangles?

No one seems to have worried about those of us who don’t want to spend every minute of every waking hour with our noses buried in some wonderful little device that promises to enable its user to make his or her own videos that rival Hollywood’s best Cinemax productions. And would someone tell me why it is no longer enough to scan one’s store branded card at the checkout counter or device to get the best deals in the current week’s advertisements. Just what is the added value to the grocery store to add a second-tier scanning system that offers even better deals to those willing to use their special digital “ap” via some QR code? The most skeptical among us might wonder if that sinister little square might just be the store’s way of invading our computers to search out our most private wants and desires so they can offer them to us in those mailings of coupons sent to their “best customers.”