Marchman: What is a 'divisive concept'?

As one of his first acts as our new governor, Glenn Youngkin issued an order banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in our public schools. Wow, this opens the door to doing away with almost all classes in all our schools.

First, we must get rid of any course mentioning one of the favorite history subjects in the commonwealth, the Civil War. What could be a more divisive concept? Was the war fought to “preserve states rights” or to “preserve slavery”?

Given the many groups in the state that still want to fly the Confederate States of America “battle flag” and those who oppose any glorification of rebel leaders, how can anyone deny that even the mention of that conflict would be a “divisive concept”?

Then, of course, would come the need to eliminate most so called “science” courses. Is there “global warming” or not and who or what is causing it? Are vaccines safe and should religion trump science in their administration?

And then there is the granddaddy of all “science” controversies: did everything begin with Adam and Eve or was evolution involved? Is our planet billions of years old or was it “created” around 5,000 years ago? And what about “health” classes? Is teaching about the human reproductive system going to upset some parents?

And it goes without saying that we must stop teaching about World War II because some folks don’t believe that the Nazis persecuted Jews or that there were any concentration camps in which millions of them were gassed to death. Combine this with the controversy over the ethics of dropping two atomic bombs on Japan and you’ve no justification at all for exciting controversy by mentioning that little conflict.

We would also have to rule out any classes where students are required to read any kind of literature beyond “Dick and Jane Go to School” because some parent or groups object to something in the book that offends their sensibilities. We see this kind of “divisiveness” all the time in school systems throughout the state.

Finally, what could be more “divisive” than high school sports programs where neighboring communities are driven to passionate rivalries as their teams struggle with each other on playing fields or arenas? Heck, we might want to even rule out regular PE classes lest some parent get upset about the teaching of alien religious practices when a yoga session is included.

Indeed, it is difficult to think of many subjects taught in schools, especially at the high school level, that aren’t controversial to someone or some group. Perhaps we could leave math in the curriculum as long as it isn’t one of those courses asking our kids to solve to find some “unknown” value such as X. The “unknown” after all is a downright scary topic to many of us.

Can anyone think of a more “divisive” way to start a new era in Virginia government than this one?

Marchman is professor emeritus of aerospace and ocean engineering and former associate dean of engineering at Virginia Tech.