Marion: Virginians must assess the new VMI civics course

For VMI, and Virginia, much rides on this new course. If developed as a legitimate academic course that deals with tough questions – some timeless – that lack easy, simplistic answers, taught by faculty willing to check their personal biases one way or the other when dealing with cadets, that is fine. In that case, Virginians and the VMI community should wish the course success. If, on the other hand, the civics course is used as an opportunity to force-feed cadets with the same Marxist-communist propaganda that passes for academic instruction at a number of institutions in the country today, that must be unacceptable to Virginia’s tax-payers and those associated with an institution which has stood for much better things – among them the rule of law, self-discipline, duty, honor – since 1839. [If readers balk at the term Marxist-communist, go to the official Black Lives Matter website and read of their intent to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure,” a traditional Marxist aim].