Marion: Who’s doing the 'real damage' to VMI?

A response to Mr. Purdy-and-company’s May 8 commentary (“VMI is on right track with diversity training”) is in order. The three gentlemen charge “regressive” VMI alumni with doing “real damage to the school’s reputation and the value of the diploma.” That’s no slight accusation, but space limits us to addressing only two issues.

First, they charge an alumnus who initiated legal action — ridiculously, in their view — with “claiming ... that [VMI’s] diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training is based on ‘critical race theory’” (CRT), in violation of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order Number One ending the use of “Inherently Divisive Concepts” in Virginia’s schools. (While the order is geared toward K-12 schools, its spirit is toward ending the teaching of such concepts in general.) Keep in mind that a thing need not be explicitly taught, but may, nonetheless, undergird an entire academic or philosophical structure. That is precisely the case with VMI today.

Gentlemen, this is not 2020 under the previous governor’s misrule when few Virginians, and Americans generally, knew about CRT — which is no theory at all, but, rather, a secular religion of endless divisiveness and hopelessness intended to vault its advocates to influence and wealth. In the last two years of an ongoing cultural revolution in America — of which VMI offers an excellent case study, previously addressed elsewhere — far more citizens of the commonwealth and the country have learned about CRT. Indeed, there is little or nothing other than CRT that DEI is based upon. And CRT itself is based upon Marxism, leading to the present-day neo-Marxism which is focused on whiteness — with certain convenient exceptions. These facts are easily established. To claim otherwise suggests either a brazen disinformation campaign or profound ignorance — take your pick. Also, take time to read what genuine scholars like Voddie Baucham, Victor Davis Hanson, James Lindsay, Christopher Rufo, Thomas Sowell and Carol Swain — to name several — have said about DEI, CRT, and connections between the two. This is readily available by searching under their names and “CRT.”

Second, Purdy argues that VMI graduates must be prepared to fall in line — in lock-step, it seems — with modern higher education and current U.S. defense department and private sector DEI programs. He writes: “Walking into these new environments without any background or understanding of these concepts sets future graduates up for failure...” But is his concern with graduates’ “background or understanding” — or, rather, with their indoctrination and full, unthinking acceptance of this destructive ideology? Purdy notes that VMI bills itself “as a premier training ground for military and civilian leaders.” But following the crowd that embraces an ideology such as CRT and its spawn, DEI — rooted in the same “infiltrate, infiltrate, divide” program chillingly described by one 1970’s Cambodian Killing Field survivor — has not the first thing to do with real leadership; not of the kind for which the Virginia Military Institute has been renowned. Rather than advancing VMI’s current “Don’t Do Ordinary” slogan, is not Purdy’s blending in with the crowd the epitome of doing ordinary?

After World War I in which he served as the First Division’s operations officer and, later, Gen. John J. Pershing’s aide-de-camp, in 1920 then-Maj. George C. Marshall (Class of 1901) wrote to VMI’s Brig. Gen. John S. Mallory, providing his advice to young officers going to war. Of Marshall’s four essentials for leadership in war, two seem particularly relevant to today’s VMI community, regardless of one’s career path:

“When evening comes and all are exhausted, hungry and possibly dispirited ... you must put aside any thought of personal fatigue and display marked energy in looking after the comfort of your organization, inspecting your lines and preparing for tomorrow ... The more alarming and disquieting the reports received or the conditions viewed in battle, the more determined must be your attitude.”

Looking out for those in one’s organization, remaining determined to achieve the objective despite the circumstances or opposition — without complaining, unceasing resentment, or helpless victimization. Are these among the leadership qualities advanced by CRT-DEI advocates today, who apparently want VMI cadets to “do ordinary”? Who really is doing damage to VMI?

Marion, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel based in Montgomery, Alabama, is the author of three military histories, the most recent of which is “Flight Risk: The Coalition’s Air Advisory Mission in Afghanistan, 2005-2015,” published by Naval Institute Press. This commentary is also signed by Henry Rogers, VMI class of 1979, and Jack Keane, Tom “Gunny” Kelly and Tuck Masker, all VMI class of 1980.