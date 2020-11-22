Martin: It's a small world, after all

The internet is a rabbit hole and always has been. When Alice stumbled into the rabbit hole, things got weird. Just like following along with a huge conspiracy theory online. Or believing that the systems are all rigged against us or that our votes won’t count. Warning! That may be a 20-ounce bottle of VSK, or Voter Suppression Kool-Aid we’re drinking. Any dentist worth his weight can attest that Kool-Aid rots our teeth. And there’s Jim Jones. (If you don’t know who Jim Jones was, ask someone older than you.)

Or is it a 12-ounce can of Dr. Disinformation? My mom called me once in tears because “Reva died. No for real this time. She’s gone!” Reva however was not an actual person; she was a character from the soap opera “Guiding Light.” Reva was the star of the show and had many exciting adventures. She was beautiful. Everyone rooted for her. There was scandal and intrigue and a lot of long stares. Yet my mom had gotten so wrapped up in the show she was troubled in real life over this fictitious character. Oddly enough there are people and entities out there that want us to get so wrapped up in alternate realms that we fight against each other and even against our own democracy. If my eighth-grade civics teacher were here, she would say shame on them.