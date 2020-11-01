Martin: The transformed Democratic Party

Martin is a Norfolk Southern retiree. She lives in Roanoke County.

We are seeing two visions for America in this election. Our two political parties represent two radically different visions for our nation and its future. Two different understandings of the role of government, two very different ways of reading the Constitution and even two different moralities. It is becoming more and more clear that the elections of 2020 are not about electing a Republican or Democrat; they are about the survival of our nation.

Let’s look at how the Democratic Party is really on the left. They are great supporters of the legal right to kill the unborn at any stage of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood alone is spending $45 million in the 2020 election to back the candidates who support abortion. This includes Joe Biden, all the Democrats running for office, including Mark Warner from Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam also supports abortion. Note also that abortion clinics remained open during all phases of the coronavirus lockdown. During 2019, Planned Parenthood snuffed out 345,572 lives through abortions. In a town hall in February of this year, Bernie Sanders said, “Being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat.”