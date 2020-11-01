Martin: The transformed Democratic Party

Martin is a Norfolk Southern retiree. She lives in Roanoke County.
We are seeing two visions for America in this election. Our two political parties represent two radically different visions for our nation and its future. Two different understandings of the role of government, two very different ways of reading the Constitution and even two different moralities. It is becoming more and more clear that the elections of 2020 are not about electing a Republican or Democrat; they are about the survival of our nation.
Let’s look at how the Democratic Party is really on the left. They are great supporters of the legal right to kill the unborn at any stage of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood alone is spending $45 million in the 2020 election to back the candidates who support abortion. This includes Joe Biden, all the Democrats running for office, including Mark Warner from Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam also supports abortion. Note also that abortion clinics remained open during all phases of the coronavirus lockdown. During 2019, Planned Parenthood snuffed out 345,572 lives through abortions. In a town hall in February of this year, Bernie Sanders said, “Being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat.”
The Democrats are also totally against religious freedom and are trying everything in their power, along with the media, to stop this freedom, which has been a part of our nation since its very beginning. Churches and faith-based groups like the Alliance Defending Freedom and all Americans, especially Christians, are at risk of losing their religious freedom. Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse have been heavily attacked. Democrats stand with the Southern Poverty Law Center as they attack Christians who stand on biblical beliefs about marriage and sexuality. It’s time to ask serious questions concerning what our nation will look like if a Democratic president and congress is elected this November.
Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have also made it clear they are on the side of the rioters and the terrorist Antifa mob who want to burn America down. Pelosi and her party also literally seem to be rooting for the virus and for terrible things to happen to America so they can sweep into power on November 3. They have supported the Black Lives Matter movement and the Antifa mobs that are destroying American cities. I regret that the Black Lives Matter group and the Antifa mobs got on board with our African American friends as they were legally protesting. It did not help their cause when all the rioting started. Now we see that one of the Democrats’ latest plans is to defund and abandon our brave men and women in law enforcement.
In a recent Roanoke Times commentary (“Butzer: Duty, honor and country,” Sept. 22, 2020), Don Butzer, Roanoke County School Board representative, wrote about the military service of his father and Senator John McCain, and I do appreciate the service of these men and how they fought for this nation’s freedom – freedom that will be taken from us if the transformed Democratic party wins the elections. Mr. Butzer, I did not appreciate the comment that President Trump made about Senator John McCain, but neither did I appreciate your comment that, “Anyone who says they respect and revere our active duty military and veterans surely can’t support this president.” I support President Trump, and I also have the highest regard for the military.
In all my life, I have never seen so much transformation in the Democratic Party. Over the years, many of my friends have been Democrats, and I have always respected them. If most of them were living today, they would agree that the Democratic party has changed and is in the process of changing America in the worst kind of way. It’s time to wake up, Virginia/America and realize that if we want to preserve our freedoms, the Democratic party is not the right choice on November 3.
As important as the election is, however, the only way all the evil and hatred in this country can be overcome is through the love of God, and I would like to introduce you to my friend and Savior, Jesus Christ. Ultimately, it is only through Him that our nation will be healed.
