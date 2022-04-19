Martire: Mountain Valley Pipeline can help energize global democracy

U.S. leaders for years have spoken of pursuing American energy self-sufficiency.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that the U.S. must go farther. It needs an energy policy that promotes democracy worldwide by ensuring that autocratic regimes cannot profit by causing chaos around the globe and then reaping the gains from the higher energy prices their instability creates.

To truly give democracies the upper hand, the U.S. must increase extraction and production of homegrown energy that not only meets its own energy needs but also displaces the fossil fuel supplied by Russia.

Such a policy will deliver three key benefits: It will energize global democracy; it will speed the transition to renewable energy, and it will generate good-paying jobs.

Energy as a diplomatic leverAs U.S. and European countries banned or reduced the use of Russian oil and natural gas to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. gas prices hit record highs. The price of other energy spiked as well.

Paradoxically, the high price of energy will have the perverse effect of aiding Russia. In a global energy market, Russia can sell its oil to countries outside of Europe and the U.S., cashing in on the higher prices and blunting the deterrence effect that the U.S. and its allies sought to achieve.

To use energy as a diplomatic lever, democracies that oppose Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must produce enough fuel themselves to lower the cost of energy globally and effectively boot Russia from the marketplace.

Achieving these production goals will require an “energize democracy” policy that embraces and promotes all available forms of energy including solar, wind, water, nuclear and even the reliable fossil fuels that provide the vast bulk of the world’s power. The mid-Atlantic region is an important source for this “energize democracy” policy with its vast natural resources.

The Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) has long argued “pipelines are lifelines,” by providing family-supporting wages and benefits for local workers. That is especially true in the mid-Atlantic region where Pennsylvania produces the second-most natural gas in the United States. That natural gas needs pipelines for transport. In this case, more pipelines could also be a literal lifeline to the brave men and women of Ukraine fighting to defend their democracy.

Instead, pipelines are too often held up by courts. The Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 303-mile pipeline that runs from West Virginia to Virginia, is about 95% complete. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, however, has prevented the completion of the project by overturning rulings from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

In the short term, to promote and expand domestic energy extraction and production and to expand U.S. capacity to export its energy, Congress must suspend some regulatory hurdles that limit energy production, such as off-shore drilling restrictions. It also must remove hurdles that indirectly limit production by curtailing distribution capacity, such as blocks on construction of new pipelines or delaying the completion of pipelines already under construction.

To fully supplant Russia, the U.S. must also supply its allies with energy, which requires more pipelines to transport energy from the points of extraction to the export facilities on the coasts. To cut red tape, Congress should empower the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to provide total and complete authorization to certain critical pipeline projects, including all necessary regulatory and environmental permits, and to fast track any court challenge of that authorization in a single judicial proceeding. Streamlining regulatory review while preventing endless reviews and court challenges can help address the immediate energy needs.

For renewables, the U.S. should accelerate many of the steps it already intended to take in the fight against climate change. In addition, the U.S. should increase its use of nuclear power by planning and constructing new plants, especially plants using the new advanced, small modular nuclear reactors. Increasing renewable and nuclear power frees up more fossil fuel energy for export, creating a choice for countries that do not yet have enough infrastructure in place to accept renewables.

A renewed push for energy dominance would also have the domestic benefit of creating more high-quality union jobs in states such as Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina where President Joe Biden promised renewed efforts to bring good jobs back.

As President Biden said in his State of the Union address: In crisis, America consistently has seen opportunity. The same is true now. By making a concerted effort to energize democracies around the globe, the U.S. can turn the present crisis into an opportunity to end the world’s vulnerability to energy-producing autocrats.

The U.S. can do this, but only if it takes inspiration from the unity and resolve of the Ukrainian people and pursues an energy policy that actively supports their courageous stand for democracy.

Martire is vice president and Mid-Atlantic regional manager of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, which represents 40,000 workers predominantly in the construction industry.