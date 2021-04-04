Martire: The problem with the president’s “Comprehensive" Immigration Reform Proposal: It’s not comprehensive

Prospects for President Biden’s immigration reform proposal are dim – not because it is too bold, but because it is not truly comprehensive.

The president’s proposal would provide a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, resolve DACA issues, soften requirements for asylum seekers and increase the use of technology to strengthen the southern border, all of which are laudable goals supported by most Americans.

Yet here on the ground in the Mid-Atlantic region where I live and work, the president’s proposal has a glaring weakness. It would not fix the problem that destabilized our immigration system to begin with, nor would it prevent employers from exploiting immigrants and driving down wages and working conditions for all workers. That’s because it provides no effective mechanism for verifying an immigrant’s legal work status. Without that, desperate migrants will continue to cross the border, falsify documents and be at the mercy of employers, such as those in the construction industry, whose business model is increasingly built on finding ever-cheaper sources of labor to drive down wages for all.

The president has vowed to fight to rebuild our middle class with good union jobs, but history has shown us what happens if immigration reform is not comprehensive enough.