Martire: The problem with the president’s “Comprehensive" Immigration Reform Proposal: It’s not comprehensive

Prospects for President Biden’s immigration reform proposal are dim – not because it is too bold, but because it is not truly comprehensive.
The president’s proposal would provide a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, resolve DACA issues, soften requirements for asylum seekers and increase the use of technology to strengthen the southern border, all of which are laudable goals supported by most Americans.
Yet here on the ground in the Mid-Atlantic region where I live and work, the president’s proposal has a glaring weakness. It would not fix the problem that destabilized our immigration system to begin with, nor would it prevent employers from exploiting immigrants and driving down wages and working conditions for all workers. That’s because it provides no effective mechanism for verifying an immigrant’s legal work status. Without that, desperate migrants will continue to cross the border, falsify documents and be at the mercy of employers, such as those in the construction industry, whose business model is increasingly built on finding ever-cheaper sources of labor to drive down wages for all.
The president has vowed to fight to rebuild our middle class with good union jobs, but history has shown us what happens if immigration reform is not comprehensive enough.
When the Reagan Administration in 1986 pushed through the bipartisan Immigration Reform and Control Act they laid out a bargain. About 3 million undocumented immigrants would gain legal status, while at the same time the nation would institute a process to prevent undocumented workers from being lured to work in U.S. in the future. The program required workers to complete so-called I-9 forms verifying their legal authorization to work. But the I-9 system, which continues today, is weak, riddled with loopholes and lacks enforcement, and is in large part the reason millions of undocumented workers are again in the U.S.
What has been shown to be effective is the e-verify system, which matches worker information, including Social Security numbers, to a government database in order to confirm work eligibility. E-verify is required for some federal projects, but a full two-thirds of states have no e-verify requirement, and for the vast majority of construction projects, e-verify is ignored or not used.
As a representative of construction workers in the nation’s Mid-Atlantic Region, I have heard construction contractors repeatedly relate that the I-9 process is perfunctory with little enforcement. The technical ability of anyone to provide false documents has mushroomed in the 34 years since the institution of I-9 forms and employers are under no obligation to verify those documents.
The impact has been clear for both documented and undocumented workers. Overall, wages for undocumented workers are 42 percent lower than documented workers, according to a recent study by City University of New York. In landscaping, for example, the wage penalty for undocumented workers is about 25 percent. A study of the correlation of wages and contractors’ use of undocumented workers in the Washington, D.C. area showed as much as a 70 percent wage depression in the construction trades, according to a report in the Journal of Management of Engineering.
As the president has often asserted, the most effective way for workers to raise their wages and improve their working conditions is through collective action, such as joining a union. But that path to a better life is virtually shut down for undocumented workers, who know that taking a stand can become an excuse for their employer to double check their I-9 form and at worst, be a ticket to deportation.
Just as was the case with Reagan’s immigration reform, President Biden’s proposal, without an effective way to enforce work authorization laws, will lead our nation back to the same spot we’re in.
Serious proponents of comprehensive immigration reform have long coupled a path to citizenship for the undocumented with secure borders and internal mechanisms to prohibit work without legal documents. It may be that employers will strongly oppose any effective e-verify system and that many immigrant rights groups will as well. But compromise is the key to any successful comprehensive legislation.
For the sake of immigrant workers and workers who are already citizens, the president should make his proposal truly comprehensive by including an effective enforcement mechanism such as mandated e-verify.
Dennis Martire is Vice President Regional Manager of the Laborers’ International Union, representing workers in the construction industry in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.